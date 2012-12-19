Google Maps iOS App Downloaded 10 Million Times in 2 Days

Google has announced that its Maps app that was recently released on iOS after Apple's removal of the native app through iOS 6 has been downloaded more than 10 million times in the space of 2 days.



Google Senior Vice President of Commerce and Local Jeff Huber confirmed the milestone on his Google+ page, where he congratulated the Maps Team on the app launch, as well as the seven-plus years of work they've put into maps on devices powered by iOS.



Following its release last week, the Google Maps app climbed to number one on iTunes free app charts, where it has remained for the past five days.



Apple removed Google Maps on iOS through the mobile platform's latest version, but it was a bug-riddled, flawed mapping solution. CEO Tim Cook ultimately apologized to users for the app, which was even the subject of the firing of Apple's iOS chief.

Contact Us for News Tips, Corrections and Feedback