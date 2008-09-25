Trending

Google Puts $10 million on the Table for Good Ideas

By

Google said Wednesday that the company would be offering millions for ideas that could change the world or help a significant amount of people.

The search giant announced project 10^100 (ten to the hundredth) live on CNN as part of its 10th birthday celebrations and invited users from all over the world to submit ideas. The company agreed to fund winning ideas and has set aside $10 million to do so. In a promotional video, Google cites the Hippo Water Roller as one such project that has noticeably impacted people’s lives. Developed in Africa, the Hippo Water Roller is a water barrel that allows villagers fetching water to roll the water home rather than carrying the full weight. It’s this caliber of idea that Google is looking for.

The closing date for 10^100 submissions is October 20 and users must fill out an application form detailing who would benefit most from their idea and how. Ideally submissions should also fit certain criteria and categories. These are, Community, Opportunity, Energy, Environment, Health, Education and Shelter. However, Product Marketing Manager at Google, Bethany Poole told CNN that the company was reluctant to limit people in the kind of ideas they submit and so, there is also an Everything Else category. Google has asked that users consider certain things when submitting an idea such as how many people it will reach, how urgent is the need, how attainable the idea is (can it be done in a year or two), how cost-effective it is and how long the impact of your idea would last if implemented.

The best 100 ideas will be whittled down to 20 by vote put to the general public. These 20 will then be narrowed down to five finalists. Depending on the ideas, a panel of judges will select between one and five ideas and the $10 million will be distributed evenly among the winners. While Poole admitted that Google has not determined how the projects will be financially sustained once the money runs out, she told CNN that Google also hopes to connect people with good ideas to charitable organizations who could help implement them.

CNN: Got an Idea to Help the World? Here’s $10 million

Topics

Computers
6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • eklipz330 26 September 2008 00:51
    it's nice to see a big company taking this initiative of really trying to improve the world by...get this... getting ideas from real people!

    i have much appreciation for google, only if i invested in them all those years ago... when i was 9 >.>

    but i can only imagine how much spam these guys will get from idiots, and those poor souls that have to read through each and every idea... hopefully the five finalists are FORCED to keep their word and their idea, so they don't just pocket the money
    Reply
  • WheelsOfConfusion 26 September 2008 02:25
    eklipz330it's nice to see a big company taking this initiative of really trying to improve the world by...get this... getting ideas from real people!It's kind of like an entrepreneur version of their Summer of Code, isn't it?
    Reply
  • turbolover22 26 September 2008 05:30
    Does it specify anywhere that the person whose idea wins has to actually put the money towards the implementation of that project? Or are they looking to basically 'buy' the best idea with this money and then produce the project themselves?
    Reply
  • Mr_Man 26 September 2008 08:12
    Hopefully someone can come up with a super cheap way to do desalination or some other way to sustainably get fresh water. The big world water shortage is supposed to be coming, and that will affect EVERYONE.
    Reply
  • 29 September 2008 01:09
    I sent the following email to Google:

    I think that your project is misleading. When you post that Google is going to fund $10M from other people’s ideas it makes it sound as though the person with the idea will be involved in the process.

    However… reading this statement makes me think twice: Q: What do I get if my idea is chosen? A: You get good karma and the satisfaction of knowing that your idea might truly help a lot of people.

    So that means that Google is going to take people’s ideas, some that have worked long and hard on for years, and just snatch it from them for yourselves. Something like the Hippo Roller where the company is now estimated at $140 billion.

    Google, you should be ashamed of yourselves for taking other people’s ideas and claiming them as your own to do whatever you want.
    Reply
  • 16 October 2008 20:44
    How many companies out there would be willing to fund any idea from the average person? How many companies are actually volunteering to do so for the masses? This is a great project that EVERYONE can participate in. The time in our existence has come for all of us to start thinking about how we can change the course of our future. We should not be concerned with whose idea it is, as long as it works, right? People have lots of great ideas on how to change the fate of a few, but why not go for broke and try to submit an idea that will help everyone? Here is a site that has people talking! Check it out!
    Reply