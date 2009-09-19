Trending

Google Calls Apple a Liar; Apple Responds

By

It's a cat fight between Apple and Google. Meowr!

Google and Apple went head to head earlier today, with the former company accusing the latter company of lying (generally speaking). Both companies were required to send letters to the Federal Communications Commission last month after Apple pulled the Google Voice app and all other apps using VoIP from its App Store. Apple claimed that it had not rejected Google's application, however suddenly it was no longer accepted. Suspicious, the FCC decided to get involved and requested queries from both companies and AT&T as well.

Google's original letter appeared publically, however many portions were omitted, concealing specific details and exchanges between Google and Apple. Now Google has re-released the document via the FCC, disclosing the full exchange after numerous requests based on the Freedom of Information Act; the posting is also in response to Apple publishing its own letter to the FCC here.

The document alleges that Apple ultimately lied about the application rejection, that senior vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing Phil Schiller personally told Google that the application was rejected. Naturally, Apple denies that claim. "We do not agree with all of the statements made by Google in their FCC letter," said an Apple representative. "Apple has not rejected the Google Voice application and we continue to discuss it with Google.”

AT&T said it had no part in the Google and Apple exchange, clarifying that Apple has complete control over the App Store.

36 Comments Comment from the forums
  • kyeana 19 September 2009 05:41
    if it's between google and apple i would be more inclined to trust google any day of the week
    Reply
  • warezme 19 September 2009 05:57
    Apple LIE! now way!!!, they are so honest, forthright and open!!..., just look at their I'm a Mac and I'm a PC advertisements..., they are so pure and honest how could you doubt them????
    Reply
  • falchard 19 September 2009 06:12
    me too, When Apple is still claiming #1 for things ASUS is #1 in. I question their validity.
    Reply
  • ElectroGoofy 19 September 2009 06:13
    And the truth comes out.... Apple tells lies!

    Could never have told from their Apple vs. PC commercials.... :sarcastic:
    Reply
  • leafblower29 19 September 2009 06:23
    Google ftw.
    Reply
  • ethanolson 19 September 2009 06:32
    wait a second... almighty dictators tell lies?
    Reply
  • tacoslave 19 September 2009 06:53
    google is stupid dont they know that apple can send a terrorist with 10 ipods (like 50 pounds of c4 ) in his rectum to destroy them. that barbecue incident was no accident.
    Reply
  • Supertrek32 19 September 2009 06:54
    Apple? Hide something? NEVER!

    Now where's my iGrena... er... Touch.
    Reply
  • tester24 19 September 2009 06:55
    Of course Apple would not sell Google voice, why sell a competing product on your platform when you can make your own proprietary POS and call it innovative.
    Reply
  • zzz_b 19 September 2009 07:07
    Well... Apple wants to control their sandbox. They can have it and keep it! I never owned or will ever buy absolutely any of their products because of this reason. Linux is the way even with the limitations that come with it.
    Reply