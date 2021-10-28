Kuvings Masticating Slow Juicer: Specs Type: Masticating (horizontal)

Size: 4.1 x 12.5 x 11.4 inches

Weight: 15.4 lbs

Capacity: Juice container: 22 oz

Controls: On/Off Switch, Reverse functions

Power: 170 Watts

Accessories: Juice jug with froth separator, cleaning brush

When you have a smaller kitchen, it can be difficult to decide which appliances will be worth the counter space. The Kuvings Masticating Slow Juicer makes this decision a lot easier by folding up into a neatly contained package. Not only is the design practical, but this juicer is also available in a series of bright shades, such as green and orange, meaning you can blend it in, or make it pop on your counter.

Of course, for $299.95, you also want to be sure that the juicer gets the job done and the Kuvings Masticating Slow Juicer is a consistent performer. It’s not the most prolific extractor, but it always yields a respectable amount of juice and the extra eight nozzles means it can also make pasta, sauce, ice cream and more. Cleaning is a bit more involved, but relatively painless, and as you will find out in our Kuvings Masticating Slow Juicer review, this makes this juicer a competitive masticating option.

Kuvings Masticating Slow Juicer: Price and availability

The Kuvings Masticating Slow Juicer is available at Amazon for $299.95 and at Bed Bath & Beyond for $299.99. It is available in gray, chrome, white, green and orange.

Kuvings Masticating Slow Juicer: Design

With its rounded shape and small footprint of just 4.1 x 12.5 x 11.4 inches, the Kuvings Masticating Slow Juicer is one of the most compact juicers we tested. It also offers a unique aesthetic with its fold-down handle, sliding protective cover and horizontal masticating design. Available in both classic neutrals and bright colors, this juicer is a great option no matter the theme of your kitchen.

(Image credit: Kuvings)

Other valuable design features include the ability to wrap the power cord under the juicer’s base, as well as the internal decelerating gear which ensures a quiet processing volume of up to 77.2 dB. Power switch options allow for both ‘on’ and ‘reverse’ settings, to help unclog any pulp stuck in the chute. It is clear that this Kuvings juicer is designed for maximum convenience and ease of use, which it achieves with style.

Kuvings Masticating Slow Juicer review: Juicing performance

Kuvings are well known for consistency and the Kuvings Masticating Slow Juicer is no exception — it performed solidly with every test we threw at it. Impressively, it outscored the brand’s more expensive option (the Kuvings Whole Slow Juicer) on every juice recipe except for the apple, kale and celery juice, where it yielded a below average 60%. Yet, it was still able to extract some juice from the leafy greens, thanks to its masticating technology, which is better than many others.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

In both the orange juice and pineapple, mango and orange juice tests, this model produced yields in the top third of those we tested: 59% and 60% respectively. The Kuvings Masticating Slow Juicer was only an average performer with the carrot, lemon and ginger juice, yielding 41%, but it fared slightly better with the beetroot, blueberry and strawberry recipe (61.5%). Overall, these amounts weren’t show-stopping, but this juicer is reliable and users will be pleased with its ability to tackle every kind of produce.

Kuvings Masticating Slow Juicer review: Ease of use and cleaning

This juicer is easily put together and its smaller shape ensures that there is less surface area to clean. The extra nozzles that are provided for various processing needs are a little more tricky to clean and add another stage to assembly, but not in a noticeably time-consuming way. The inclusion of a reverse function ensures that any clogs during use can be easily dispelled at the push of a switch and Kuvings also provides a cleaning brush. While masticating juicers will always involve a little more effort to assemble, this model is a walk in the park compared to others.

Kuvings Masticating Slow Juicer review: Verdict

The Kuvings Masticating Slow Juicer stands out in a marketplace full of similar looking products, with its neat, round design and vibrant colorways. This alone will be the reason that many customers pick it out of the pack, but others will be drawn to its consistently solid juicing performance and small footprint.

If you value convenient details like a protective cover, the ability to store the power cord underneath the unit, and eight nozzles for versatility, then this will be a compelling choice. Its yields are lower and its aesthetic is less modern than our overall winner, the Hurom HAA Slow Juicer. Nevertheless, for those with less countertop space, the Kuvings Masticating Slow Juicer will not disappoint.