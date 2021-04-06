If you’re someone who often tunes into Twitch and YouTube streams, then you’re bound to recognize the HyperX QuadCast S microphone. This RGB-fueled accessory combines a unique customizable aesthetic with great audio recording capabilities, rivaling even the classic Blue Yeti .

HyperX Quadcast S specs Connection: USB-C to USB-A Condensers: 3 Polar patterns: Stereo, Omnidirectional, Cardioid, Bidirectional Size: 8.5 x 5 x 5 inches (without stand); 10 x 5 x 5 inches (with stand) Weight: 1.6 pounds (with shock mount, stand and USB cable) Cable length: 9.8 feet

Although the QuadCast S offers minimal upgrades compared to the slightly cheaper QuadCast, if you value the overall aesthetics of your gaming setup (or you just really want to show off during video calls), then this is the microphone for you.

The best microphones overall

Complete your setup with one of the best webcams

As we discuss in the HyperX QuadCast S microphone review below, we loved its sound quality, its reliable build quality and features such as the handy tap-to-mute button, the built-in shock mount and pop filter. Read on to find out if it’s worthy of joining the best microphones for gaming, streaming and podcasting .

HyperX QuadCast S review: Price and availability

Retailing at $159 from HyperX , the HyperX QuadCast S is almost $30 more expensive than its main competitor, the Blue Yeti. However, if you take into account that the QuadCast S comes with a built-in shock mount and pop filter, the overall cost for the two microphones roughly evens out as most Blue Yeti users would likely purchase both in order to optimize their sound quality.

If you’re unconvinced of paying that extra $30, the HyperX QuadCast is a slightly cheaper option that contains identical hardware and specs as the QuadCast S for $130. However, the QuadCast S replaces its predecessor's red honeycomb aesthetics with customizable RGB lighting, so if personalization is important to you and money is no object, look no further.

HyperX QuadCast S review: Design

(Image credit: Future)

The aesthetics of the HyperX QuadCast S are no doubt its biggest highlight. The dynamic double RGB lighting system featured on the QuadCast S vaguely resembles a lava lamp, slowly transitioning from one color scheme to another. These RGBs are also fully adjustable via the HyperX’s NGENUITY software, allowing you to choose from various combinations of colors.

With the addition of a built-in anti-vibration shock mount and internal pop filter, HyperX’s flagship microphone is ready to use right out of the box. This saves you the trouble of purchasing both of these accessories, which can sometimes set you back at least $20.

Setting up the QuadCast S is as simple as attaching the microphone to its stand and connecting it to your PC using a USB cable. If you’re not a fan of keeping your microphone sitting on top of your deskspace, HyperX also includes an 3/8-inch and 5/8-inch adapter that allows you to easily attach the QuadCast S to a boom arm in order to prevent clutter.

The QuadCast S features a handy tap-to-mute button located on the top of the microphone, which is incredibly useful when covering up sneezes and coughs during video calls and gaming sessions. The mute button is sensitive enough to be activated at the slightest touch, so no audible “thump” is picked up by the microphone. The LED indicator and RGB lighting also switch off whenever you’re on mute, so you’ll never have to wonder whether or not your friends and colleagues can hear you.

At the bottom of the mic, HyperX has also included a gain dial, allowing you to easily adjust your mic sensitivity without having to dig around in software settings. There’s also a dial located towards the middle of the accessory that allows you to choose between stereo, omnidirectional, cardioid and bidirectional audio configurations.The microphone also features a built-in 3mm headphone jack.

HyperX QuadCast S review: Sound quality

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

For all its great design, though, it’s the QuadCast S’ sound quality that justifies its price tag. It offers a frequency response of 20Hz-20kHz and bit-rate of 16-bit, also featuring three 14mm condensers that allow it to operate in four distinct directional patterns.

Compared to other microphones I’ve previously used, the HyperX QuadCast S presents a significant improvement in sound quality over the $50 Razer Seiren Mini and numerous other gaming headsets such as the HyperX Cloud Mix and the Razer Kraken Ultimate. Throughout my numerous tests across work video calls, Discord chats and part-time Twitch streams, the QuadCast S did an excellent job in preserving the clarity of every spoken word while filtering out unwanted background noise.

As you can hear in this video comparison between the HyperX QuadCast S and the much more affordable Razer Seiren Mini, the difference in sound quality is extremely noticeable. The QuadCast S captures the warm tone of my voice while the Seiren Mini struggles to do the same.

During my tests, the gain dial at the bottom of the QuadCast S came in handy on more than one occasion as it allowed me to adjust the microphone’s sensitivity at will. This helped prevent the audio levels from constantly topping off during various horror game sessions when I was well aware that I could unexpectedly scream at any moment.

HyperX QuadCast S review: Verdict

The bottom line is that with a price tag of $159, the HyperX QuadCast S is a great microphone for streamers and content creators that aren’t willing to make the jump to more expensive options available on the market. Thanks to its high sound quality, reliable build and customizable RGB lighting, this microphone can easily become a staple of any setup.

The QuadCast S’s built-in shock mount and internal pop filter help it rival the legendary Blue Yeti in terms of sound quality, while saving you the hassle of having to purchase any additional accessories. If you’re not big into aesthetics and personalizable lighting, the HyperX QuadCast is a cheaper alternative to the QuadCast S as it contains all the same hardware. But if you’re serious about building the ultimate RGB gaming setup, then this mic is well worth the extra $30.