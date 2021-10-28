Hamilton Beach Big Mouth Juice Extractor: Specs Type: Centrifugal

Size: 14.50 x 10.75 x 7.75 Inches

Weight: 9.56 lbs

Capacity: Extra large pulp container

Controls: On/Off

Power: 800W

Accessories: Cleaning brush

When pursuing a more affordable option, you expect to have to make concessions on performance or perhaps convenience. For customers of the Hamilton Beach Big Mouth Juice Extractor, however, these concerns need not apply. Unlike other centrifugal models and even mid-range mastication models, this juicer thrives on tougher materials and repeatedly yielded some of the top juice volumes — all for a budget price of less than $100. It also benefits from one of the most simple designs, for fast assembly and cleaning.

The Hamilton Beach Big Mouth Juice Extractor was the loudest of any juicer we tested, hitting a high of 91.3 dB. It was also one of the least stable models, due to its lightweight and compact size. However, laying down a dishcloth under the machine did a lot to remedy this issue and the smaller footprint works in the juicer’s favor in terms of storage. Overall, we find this a very compelling option for both people on a budget and people who are new to the world of juicing. As you will see in our full Hamilton Beach Big Mouth Juice Extractor review, this model more than delivers for the price.

Hamilton Beach Big Mouth Juice Extractor review: Price and availability

The Hamilton Beach Big Mouth Juice Extractor is available at Amazon for $64.99 and at Walmart for $64.99. It is available in black and silver.

Hamilton Beach Big Mouth Juice Extractor review: Design

The Hamilton Beach Big Mouth Juice Extractor is a centrifugal juicer that stores its pulp container on the side of the main body, rather than around the central extraction chamber. This ensures a sleek silhouette, but a slightly larger footprint of 14.50 x 10.75 x 7.75 inches; still, this should fit conveniently on any countertop. All plastic components come in transparent black, but the main body is available in either black or silver hues.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

At this price point, there are minimal bells and whistles. The package does not include a juice collector, nor does it include additional components aside from a cleaning brush. Instead, the priority is ease of use and consequently the Hamilton Beach Big Mouth Juice Extractor features a three-inch wide feed chute that can accommodate whole fruits and vegetables. The power switch is highlighted in silver for clear visibility and positioned on the front of the juicer for easy access. As mentioned earlier, it has a lightweight design, weighing just 9.56 lbs.

Hamilton Beach Big Mouth Juice Extractor review: Juicing performance

Performance is where the Hamilton Beach Big Mouth Juice Extractor demonstrates its real value. Most budget juicers handle softer fruits fine, but struggle when put up against tough produce like leafy greens or root vegetables. This juicer actually performs better with denser materials, despite its centrifugal design. When tested on a kale, apple and celery recipe, the Hamilton Beach Big Mouth Juice Extractor produced a substantial 70% yield, while carrot, ginger and lemon juice yielded a strong 49%. The beetroot, blueberry and strawberry juice was particularly successful, with a yield of 71% — the highest of any juicer we tested, including those eight times its price.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Somewhat strangely, the machine reported less impressive yields when juicing citrus fruits: the orange juice yielded only 41%, while the pineapple, mango and orange juice yielded an average result of 61%. However, neither of these scores were notably bad and certainly not for its price point. Juices tasted fresh, with minimal froth, and although the machine was loud when working, it worked quickly and efficiently so this was not a problem for long.

Hamilton Beach Big Mouth Juice Extractor review: Ease of use and cleaning

The simplicity of the Hamilton Beach Big Mouth Juice Extractor ensures an intuitive and easy juicing experience. Stability can be a bit of a problem when the machine is first turned on, but the size of the juicer makes it easy to secure while still feeding produce into the chute. There is also only one processing speed, but we didn’t find this to be a problem, even when juicing kale. In addition to the main body, there are just four components and all four of these removable parts are dishwasher safe. Combined with the brush for use on the mesh strainer, there are no cleaning challenges; this is a juicer designer for daily use.

Hamilton Beach Big Mouth Juice Extractor review: Verdict

The Hamilton Beach Big Mouth Juice Extractor repeatedly yields higher volumes of juice than machines which cost more than twice the price. It does this while offering a modern, inoffensive aesthetic and a compact size for easy storage. Yes, it is loud and also not the most stable, but these are minor, short-lived inconveniences; the fast cleaning and impressive yields will be far more noticeable to customers.

It also didn’t perform as well with softer produce, such as citrus and tropical fruits, as some of the other juicers we tested; our overall winner, the Hurom HAA Slow Juicer, was more consistent across every category. However, for a fraction of the price, you can attain comparable results, making the Hamilton Beach Big Mouth Juice Extractor our best budget juicer pick.