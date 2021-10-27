Breville Juice Fountain Compact: Specs Size: 10.4 x 7.4 x 12.7 inches

Weight: 9.68lbs

Capacity: Juice container: 25oz, Pulp container: 1.6qt

Controls: On/Off Switch

Power: 700 Watts

Accessories: Juice jug with froth separator, cleaning brush

If you’re looking to make juicing a part of your daily routine, then you want a product that is easy to assemble, use and clean. With Breville’s Juice Fountain Compact, customers can make juice in a matter of seconds thanks to the simple three-component design and on/off setting. Assembly and cleaning is a breeze, while the 3” wide chute is able to accommodate large pieces of fruit and vegetables, reducing prep time. Some items will be able to go in whole, such as small apples, making this a great choice for families and people on the go.

While many will enjoy the smaller footprint, users may have an issue with stability and loud volume, particularly as there is only one setting. Extraction is also good, but not perfect, with unprocessed fruit pieces sometimes found in the pulp container. But, as you will see from our Breville Juice Fountain Compact review, at under $100, the Juice Fountain Compact is a solid choice for those who want juicing to be fast and easy.

Breville Juice Fountain Compact review: Price and availability

The Breville Juice Fountain Compact is available at Amazon for $99.95 and at Breville for $99.95. It is available in silver.

Breville Juice Fountain Compact review: Design

The Breville Juice Fountain Compact juicer is an upright model with a silver base and clear pulp chamber and chute, measuring 10.4 x 7.4 x 12.7 inches. Its compact size means the juicer can easily be stored on a kitchen counter, but reassembling and disassembling for each use is another practical option thanks to the simple three-part design. The power cord can be wrapped around the feet on the underside of the juicer’s base for compact storage, while the clear plastic juice jug fits neatly underneath the juice outlet.

(Image credit: Breville)

Breville’s Juice Fountain Compact model has a sleek, silver child-locking handle, as well as a large on/off switch on the front for easy access. The wide chute can fit large pieces of produce, including some whole items, but the short length can lead to splash back when the produce is first dropped in. The smaller base can also result in the machine moving while in use, but this was rarely a problem in practice. Overall, it’s a very clean and simple design for fuss-free juicing.

Breville Juice Fountain Compact review: Juicing performance

For nearly every recipe tested, the Breville Juice Fountain Compact performed solidly in the middle of the pack, which is impressive considering its lower price point. There were some mild issues with achieving maximum extraction, which resulted in unprocessed fruit in the pulp container. This was particularly notable in the case of the carrot, ginger and lemon juice recipe, which had larger pieces of carrot remaining and yielded just 40% juice. The beetroot, blueberry and strawberry juice recipe also left intact pieces of blueberry, but despite this, the Breville Juice Fountain Compact was able to produce one of the higher yields of beetroot juice (67%) of any juicer we tested, suggesting that this extra pulp had little impact on the overall juice and therefore was not much of a problem.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Due to the centrifugal design, there was some difficulty in processing the kale when making apple, kale and celery juice; it is likely this would also occur with other leafy green recipes too. However, the Breville Juice Compact was still able to extract enough juice to produce a delicious result. There was some initial spray back through the chute when produce was inserted, especially when using juicier fruit such as orange and pineapple. The pusher was able to eliminate this, but there was an inevitable delay between placing the fruit in the chute and inserting the pusher. This created a little bit of mess, but the rest of the pulp was neatly stored inside the machine and required no external pulp collector — one less thing to clean! This spray back had no noticeable impact on the resulting taste or volume of the orange juice and the pineapple, mango and orange juice recipes, which yielded 56% and 59% respectively. It is worth noting that the single setting was quite loud to use, measuring 84.2dB, which is just above the average rating from the juicers we tested.

Overall, every juice we tested was successfully produced with this model and although performance wasn’t perfect, the resulting juices were always tasty and in line with the recipe. The extra time freed up by the wide chute made up for any extra cleaning that was needed for spray back.

Breville Juice Fountain Compact review: Ease of use and cleaning

This juicer had one of the simplest designs of any we tested and was very intuitive to use, disassemble and reassemble. In case of any error in assembly, the child lock will ensure that the machine will not run. With a clearly labelled ‘on/off’ switch, using the device is straightforward and the provided juice container makes it easy to collect and pour the juice. Breville includes a cleaning brush which can be used rather effectively on the extraction’s system micromesh, while the chute/lid and pulp collector can be cleaned with a sponge. As there are only three items to clean, this process is a breeze. The cover, pulp container, filter basket and juice jug are all top-rack dishwasher safe as well.

Breville Juice Fountain Compact review: Verdict

A step above the cheapest options in the market, the Breville Juice Fountain Compact is a solid all-round performer that will deliver what you need at an accessible price point, without the bells and whistles. For less than $100, this is a great deal for anyone who prioritizes saving time without having to ditch the fresh juice; the simple design makes both juicing and clean-up very efficient. It works well enough on tougher materials, although people who mostly want to make green juice may be frustrated with the extraction levels for leafy greens. Similarly, if wasting produce is a problem for you, then this juicer might not be the right fit as we did need to discard some unjuiced materials from the pulp collector.

Overall though, this juicer will get the job done on a range of different recipes, without breaking the bank or testing your patience. For that reason, it is tied with the Nutribullet Juicer for best value juicer. It’s louder, less efficient and with fewer extra functions than our overall winning juicer, the Hurom HAA Slow Juicer, but at less than a quarter of the price, this is still a great deal.