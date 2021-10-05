You can get early access to the Battlefield 2042 open beta — here’s how

After much waiting, a delay of a few weeks, this weekend the Battlefield 2042 open beta finally begins. This will be the first chance for shooter fans to drop onto the battlefield and get to grips with the new features introduced in 2042.

Developer Dice has confirmed that the beta will allow players to experience the series’ ever-popular Conquest mode on the new Orbital Map; that’s the one showcased in all the trailers with the giant rocket launch site at its center. Players will also be able to choose from four unique Specialists each with their own individual abilities and equipment.

The open beta will run on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC and is scheduled to start on October 8 at 3 a.m. ET before concluding on October 9. However, early access players will be able to play from 3 a.m. ET on October 6 — that's a whole 48 hours of extra playtime.

To ensure that you get the most play possible during the relatively short beta window, the Battlefield 2042 beta client is available to download right now. It’s about 18GB in size across all platforms, and by pre-loading now you can be ready to jump into the skirmish the minute the beta begins. Just search “Battlefield 2042 beta” on your chosen platform’s digital store and you’ll find the client ready to download.

Of course, if you want to get in as many matches as possible then you’ll definitely want to know how to get early access to the Battlefield 2042 beta. Thankfully, publisher EA has made the process fairly straightforward, and we’ll walk you through it below.

How to get early access to the Battlefield 2042 beta

(Image credit: Dice)

There are two ways to get early access to the Battlefield 2042 beta. The simplest way is to pre-order the game from a participating retailer or digital storefront. Doing so will get you a unique early access code that can be redeemed ahead of the beta beginning.

Alternatively, if you’re an EA Play subscriber then you’ll also get early access to the Battlefield 2042 beta. EA’s premium subscription service costs $5 a month, so could be worth joining for a single month if you’re a Battlefield super fan. The good news for Xbox players is that EA Play access is included with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

After the conclusion of the beta, players eager to jump into the full game won’t have long to wait as Battlefield 2042 is set to release on November 19. In the meantime, here’s what’s got us excited and worried about the game.