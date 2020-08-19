Xbox Series X spotted in the wild — here's your best look yet

These new Xbox Series X images have literally shown off a different side to the console.

They come courtesy of Twitter user Mr..Keema (via TechRadar), who saw the console on display at the Xperion e-arena in Cologne, Germany. We've only seen select angles of the Series X up to now, which is why it's interesting to see shots of the console from all angles.

On the front of the vertically-oriented cuboid chassis is a disc drive opening, a USB-A port and what looks to be a couple of small buttons or status LEDs. This is the side of the Xbox Series X we've seen the most, so no surprises so far.

(Image credit: Mr..Keema)

The rear of the console, which bears a "Prototype - not for sale" badge, also has a number of connectors for power, audio-video etc, plus two rear USB-A ports. That makes for a total of three USB accessories you can plug into the Series X, which is probably enough for most users, even if having two on the back is a little inconvenient.

(Image credit: Mr..Keema)

The console's right panel features four rubber feet, one in each corner. While it feels like an obvious feature that the console could be set up vertically or horizontally, we've not seen the Series X on its side in any product shots. People with small shelves beneath their TV will be overjoyed.

(Image credit: Mr..Keema)

We can't really get a good impression of the Series X's total size, since Xbox haven't released any official measurements. While it's fairly well assumed that the PS5 is a huge console, it's harder to judge the Series X here.

Hopefully, we'll learn more within the next few weeks at another Xbox announcement event. We know that PlayStation has plans for one more event before the end of August, at least according to the rumors, when hopefully all remaining PS5 secrets will be revealed. It wouldn't surprise us if Xbox has similar plans.

It'll be November before we see the new consoles appear for sale however, with the Xbox Series X believed to be selling for less than the normal PS5. There will also be a cheaper PS5 Digital Edition, which doesn't have a BluRay drive, while on the Xbox side there are rumors of an entry-level Xbox Series S being offered.