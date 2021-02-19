Where to buy limited edition Zelda Joy-Cons

During the latest Nintendo Direct , the gaming company announced not only a remaster of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword for the Nintendo Switch , but also a set of limited edition Joy-Con controllers.

These Zelda-themed Joy-Cons are set to release alongside the game on July 16 and are already becoming quite a scarce commodity as eager fans snap up the limited pre-order stock.

In fact, we’re already starting to see a few sets pop up on reselling sites, so it seems likely that these will become another gaming item that scalpers ruin for everyone.

A couple of retailers have already taken initial orders and were sold out in minutes, however we’re hoping to see more stock become available as we get closer to the summer release date.

To help you get your hands on a set, without having to pay double or triple the MSRP, we’ve put together this guide and will update it with new stock information as we get it.

Where to buy The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Joy-Cons Online

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Joy-Cons: $79.99 @ Gamestop

Inspired by Link's iconic sword and shield these limited Edition Joy-Cons are sure to delight any fan of The Legend of Zelda. Gamestop is currently sold out of first wave pre-ordersView Deal

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Joy-Cons: $79.99 @ Best Buy

Best Buy started taking orders of the limited edition Zelda Joy-Cons almost straight after they were announced in the latest Nintendo Direct. They are currently sold out, but we'll update if more stock appears. View Deal

Where to buy The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Joy-Cons in the UK

So far there hasn’t been any information about which UK retailers will have stock of the limited edition Zelda Joy-Cons.

GAME, the gaming specialist retailer, seems almost a certainty to take pre-orders at some point, as well as the official Nintendo Store UK.

It wouldn’t come as a great shock if the controllers end up being exclusive to just those two retailers in the UK, as often GAME works out a deal with suppliers to be the exclusive third-party seller of limited edition products.

We’ll update this article once we receive information about where in the UK these Joy-Cons can be purchased from as we get it.

What are The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Joy-Cons

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Due to release alongside the Nintendo Switch HD remaster of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, these limited edition Joy-Con controllers are a wonderful way to celebrate the iconic franchise’s 35th anniversary.

The left Joy-Con is modeled after Link’s Hylian Shield, whereas the right is a tribute to the Master Sword. The two most beloved items in the Zelda canon.

While both joy-cons are a shade of blue, they’re not quite the same shade with the left being slightly lighter than the darker right Joy-Con - if you want a symmetrical colored switch then these probably won’t be for you.

Whether you’ve been playing Zelda games for the last three decades or the most recent title in the series, Breath of the Wild , was your first adventure in Hyrule these Joy-Cons are the perfect addition to your Nintendo Switch.