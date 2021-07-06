We're here to guide you on how to update Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons, as keeping the Switch controllers updated is a vital part of regular console maintenance.

Your Switch will usually automatically alert you when the system itself requires an update but it doesn’t always tell you when your Joy-Cons controllers have new firmware available. If you start to experience issues with your Joy-Con controllers, like delayed button inputs or frequent disconnects, it may be that they require an update. For this reason, it’s a good idea to periodically check to ensure they are always up to date.

Thankfully Nintendo has made the process of manually checking if there are any available updates for Joy-Cons pretty straightforward. With just a few button presses you can have your controllers fully up to date. Plus, the whole thing only takes a few minutes, so you can be back playing the best Nintendo Switch games in no time.

So, if you’re wondering how to update Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons then you’re in the right place. Just follow the steps below and remember to check for updates regularly so you don’t miss any new firmware as its released.

One important thing to note before you begin this process is that you do of course need to have the Joy-Cons you want to update connected to your Nintendo Switch system while you carry out the steps.

They can be either connected to your Switch wirelessly or fixed to the system in handheld mode. You can also use the method below to update a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller.

1. Open the System Settings menu. From the bottom bar of the Switch home screen, press the circular gear icon in order to open the Switch’s settings.

2. Select Controllers and Sensors. Once you’re in the settings menu, there will be a list of various submenus on the left-hand side. Scroll down to locate the Controllers and Sensors options and select it from the list.

3. Scroll down and select Update Controllers. Now that you’re in the Controllers and Sensors submenu, scroll down until you land on Update Controllers. Select this option and your Switch will begin checking for any Joy-Con update (or any updates for a Pro Controller, if you have one connected).

4. Wait for the update to complete. If there are any controller updates available your Switch will now download them.

A progress bar will appear telling you how long this will take, it’s usually just a few seconds. Don’t press anything while the update is downloading. Once you get an “Update complete” message you’re all done.