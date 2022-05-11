Watford vs Everton live stream and how to watch Premier League game online, team news

The Watford vs Everton live stream is not quite as crucial for the Toffees as it would have been a few weeks ago, but they'll still want to win it — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Watford vs Everton live stream date, time, channels The Watford vs Everton live stream takes place today (Wednesday, May 11).

► Time 7.45 p.m. BST / 2.45 p.m. ET / 11.45 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Everton have had a great few days, beating Chelsea and Leicester to move out of the bottom three. They now have a one-point advantage over Burnley and Leeds, with a game in hand, and must be favorites to stay up.

But the job isn't quite done yet. Their season finishes with a trip to Arsenal, and 35 points is unlikely to be enough to keep them up. They therefore need points to complete their great escape — and today's game against Watford represents surely their best chance.

Watford have been woeful lately, losing six straight games as they've plunged back into the Championship. They have nothing to play for beyond pride and also have an injury crisis that sees manager Roy Hodgson make seven changes to his starting line up.

Here's how they line up:

Watford: Foster, Masina, Kabasele, Samir, Sema, Ngakia, Gosling, Sissoko, Kayembe, Kalu, Pedro.

Everton: Pickford, Iwobi, Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Mykolenko, Gordon, Doucoure, Delph, Gray, Richarlison.

All signs point to an Everton win, then — but can they get it? Find out by watching the Watford vs Everton live stream.

How to watch the Watford vs Everton live stream wherever you are

The Watford vs Everton live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBCSN, Peacock or another service and watch the game.



How to watch the Watford vs Everton live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Watford vs Everton live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Watford vs Everton live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Watford vs Everton live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Watford vs Everton live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Watford vs Everton live stream in the UK

Watford vs Everton kicks off at 7.45 p.m. BST in the U.K., but the game isn't one of those being shown on any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Watford vs Everton) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Watford vs Everton live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Watford vs Everton live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Watford vs Everton live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Watford vs Everton live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.