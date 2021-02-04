WandaVision episode 5 and beyond: What we want to see

WandaVision episode 5 seems to be standing at a crossroads. We've just seen what life outside Westview is like, and all signs point to a return to that sitcom-like world.

And since Wanda can't stop changing the decade that she's experiencing, and new Marvel characters just keep popping up, we thought we'd take a look at what's next for WandaVision.

WandaVision's headed to other shows

The first three episodes of WandaVision paralleled television sitcoms of the 1950s, ‘60s and ‘70s. First came the black-and-white style found in classics like The Dick Van Dyke Show and I Love Lucy, then the show transitioned into color during an episode reminiscent of Bewitched. Episode 3 mimicked The Brady Bunch (right down to the floating staircase).

While the fourth installment took a hiatus from the sitcom surreality, we’re heading back to Westview. Trailers and images indicate this week’s new WandaVision is totally ‘80s — Wanda is sporting big hair while Agnes is wearing a jazzercise outfit. The vibe reminds us of Full House, while the set resembles that of Family Ties.

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

Continuing through the decades means episode 6 should take place in the ‘90s. The biggest show of that era was Friends, but WandaVision has firmly focused on family sitcoms. And the most iconic family sitcom of the ‘90s was … The Simpsons. Will WandaVision go the animated route? There’s been absolutely no hint of that in promos, but perhaps Marvel is going to surprise us. After all, The Simpsons is now a Disney property (and the entire series is streaming on Disney Plus).

After that comes the 2000s, which is another decade defined by comedies that focused less on family and more on workplaces — think The Office and 30 Rock. But perhaps WandaVision will take a turn toward the zany and adopt the style of Malcolm in the Middle (also a 20th Century Fox production).

The 2010s-themed episode is easier to guess, as we saw glimpses of it in the most recent trailer. Wanda is talking directly to the camera, mockumentary style, a la Modern Family.

(Image credit: Disney Plus / Marvel Studios)

(Interestingly, ABC’s award-winning hit show was also produced by 20th Century Fox but isn’t streaming on Disney Plus. Instead, the entire series is streaming on both Hulu and Peacock.)

And as for the finale episode, we’re guessing that the show-within-a-show format breaks down since it’s reached “present” time. After all, what is WandaVision if not the family sitcom for the streaming era?

WandaVision's promising a big cameo

As far back as summer 2020, we heard rumors that a huge MCU character would arrive in WandaVision. But those rumors pointed to a WandaVision show with a much more different story. Wanda, we heard, was in France, living off the grid. That could be a plot point we discover later in the season, though.

But the big news is that Elizabeth Olsen told TVLine that WandaVision will deliver a major casting surprise. TVLine asked her if WandaVision would have anything similar to Luke Skywalker showing up in The Mandalorian season 2, and she replied with a simple "Yes." She declined to give specifics, but laughed and then said, "I’m really excited."

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

This makes us wonder who exactly is going to wind up in Westview (or outside in the real world). And since this character could be at the level of Luke Skywalker — but for the Marvel universe — it's easy to speculate that we'll see a major Avenger.

One easy answer is Doctor Strange, as we've long heard WandaVision will tie into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (due in March 2022). Strange's reality-warping powers would fit right in with WandaVision.

But, no disrespect to Benedict Cumberbatch, his character would be a disappointment when expectations are this high. Since Disney bought 20th Century Fox, it can now include the X-Men properties, so it's not hard to guess that we could see Wanda finally reunite with her dear old dad Magneto. He could even play a similar role, as a deux-ex machina, who helps save Wanda from this world she may be stuck in (voluntarily?).

(Image credit: Chuck Zlotnick)