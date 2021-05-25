Villarreal vs. Man United live stream: Watch the Europa League final

Villarreal vs. Man United start time and channels Villarreal vs. Man United kicks off at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT from Gdansk, Poland.

The match is available on the CBS Sports Network in the U.S. with a live stream available on Paramount Plus. UK viewers can watch the match on BT Sport.

The Man United vs Villareal live stream will culminate the Europa League season. And while it may not have the glamour of the UEFA Champions League, the winning team still gets to take home an oversized trophy at the end of the tournament.

Along with that trophy — which is arguably better looking than the one UEFA hands out to the Champions League winner — the Europa League winner earns a spot in next year's Champions League tournament. That's not much incentive to Man United, which is already in the Champions League, by virtue of its second-place Premier League finish. But Villarreal, which finished seventh in Spain's La Liga, needs a win against Man United to vault up to the Champions League; otherwise, it's off to the less prestigious Europa Conference tournament next year.

NBA playoffs 2021 live streams: How to watch online

These are the best streaming services

A Man United win would be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first trophy as a manager, after racking up lots of wins with the Red Devils as a player. Villarreal manager Unai Emery is an old hand at the Europa League, having taken the title three years running when he was in charge of Sevilla. All eyes will be on Man United's Harry Maguire, to see if the injured captain can play after sitting out the last few matches.

If you'd like to see who gets crowned the Europa League champion, you won't want to miss Villarreal vs. Man United. Here's where you can find live streams of the Europa League final, along with tips on using a VPN to find Villarreal vs. Man United streams in your area.

How to watch Villarreal vs. Man United with a VPN

Can't find the Europa League final in your region? Not to worry — you can still live stream Villarreal vs. Man United with the help of a virtual private network, or VPN. Using a VPN, you can change the location from which you're surfing the web, giving you access to live streams that might otherwise be geolocked.

We've tested many different options, and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN. Based on our testing, ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

ExpressVPN: Express VPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. Expect reliable performance and responsive customer support should you run into trouble. And if you buy a year of ExpressVPN, you'll save the equivalent of three months off.View Deal

Villarreal vs. Man United live streams in the U.S.

U.S. viewers have a choice when it comes to watching Villarreal vs. Man United. The Europa League final airs on the CBS Sports Network, a cable TV channel included in many cable and satellite TV packages. Cable subscribers can stream Villarreal vs. Man United on the CBS Sports website; because the site requires you to sign in with your cable TV login info, that's not an option for cord cutters.

Instead, you can turn to a streaming TV service. In this case, the best option is Paramount Plus, a $5.99-a-month service that includes both the Europa League and Champions League coverage. (Paramount Plus is dropping its entry-level price to $4.99 in June but dropping live TV for that lower price, so jump on the service now.)

Paramount Plus: This newly launched streaming service combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. For $5.99 per month, get access to live sports coverage, older shows and originals.View Deal

If you'd prefer more channels than just the Viacom and CBS shows that come with Paramount Plus, you can turn to Fubo.TV. That $65-a-month service includes CBS Sports Network in its 100-plus channel package.

Fubo.TV: You get more than 100 channels with Fubo, including NBCSN, and a seven-day free trial lets you try out the service. You can record matches to watch later with Fubo's Cloud DVR feature.View Deal

Villarreal vs. Man United live streams in the UK

You'll find Villarreal vs. Man United airing on BT Sport 1 with coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. BST. The match itself doesn't kick off until 8 p.m.

You can get BT Sport through BT as well as an add-on to Sky. BT Sport subscribers are able to stream Villarreal vs. Man United on the BT Sport website or by using the channel's dedicated app (Android, iOS). A monthly BT Sport pass will cost you £25.

Villarreal vs. Man United live streams in Canada

In Canada, DAZN airs the Europa League final. Since the streaming service also carries Saturday's Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea, you could subscribe to DAZN, taking advantage of the service's 1-month free trial to stream Villarreal vs. Man United. After that, it's $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for DAZN.

Villarreal vs. Man United live streams in other countries

Here's a sampling of where you can watch Villarreal vs. Man United in other parts of the world.

Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Brazil: FOX Sports 1 Brasil, Watch ESPN Brasil, Fox Sports Web, Fox Sports App, NOW NET e Claro

FOX Sports 1 Brasil, Watch ESPN Brasil, Fox Sports Web, Fox Sports App, NOW NET e Claro France: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Story, Molotov, Free, RMC Sport 1

RMC Sport en direct, RMC Story, Molotov, Free, RMC Sport 1 India: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3

SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 Indonesia: SCTV, Vidio

SCTV, Vidio Ireland: TalkSport Radio UK, Virgin Media Two, BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport 1, Virgin TV Go, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

TalkSport Radio UK, Virgin Media Two, BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport 1, Virgin TV Go, BTSport.com, BT Sport App Israel: Sport 1

Sport 1 Japan: WOWOW Prime

WOWOW Prime Mexico: Fox Sports 2 Cono Norte, Fanatiz Mexico, Fox Sports Cono Norte, ESPN Norte, Fox Sports App, ESPN Play Norte, ESPN2 Norte

Fox Sports 2 Cono Norte, Fanatiz Mexico, Fox Sports Cono Norte, ESPN Norte, Fox Sports App, ESPN Play Norte, ESPN2 Norte New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, SKY Go NZ, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, SKY Go NZ, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand Puerto Rico: SportsMax 2, SportsMax App

SportsMax 2, SportsMax App Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

For streams of Villarreal vs. Man United in other regions, visit LiveSoccerTV.com.