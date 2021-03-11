Totally Rated: DJI FPV drone truly wows

Totally Rated features reviews and opinions of what's hot and what's not in the tech and gaming world.

In this week’s episode, Tom’s Guide and T3 rated the new DJI FPV drone, which can top speeds of 80mph and comes with a pair of FPV goggles.

A perfect starting point for budding drone racers, Tom's Guide's Mike Prospero wrote: "As I skimmed the DJI FPV drone inches above the snowy ground, I couldn’t help but feel like Luke Skywalker sitting in the cockpit of his snow speeder, rocketing towards the AT-ATs during the Battle of Hoth."

T3’s Derek Adams, wrote: “DJI’s first FPV drone is a sensational introduction to the thrills and spills of first person view flight.

“Yes, the DJI FPV is not cheap and yes you will probably crash it, but we can think of no better way for financially-flushed goggle-wearing wannabe pilots to indulge in the art of freeform flying and high-speed hijinks.”

Maquette

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

Next up, TechRadar’s Vic Hood got her teeth into the mind-bending puzzle game, Marquette, which explores the relationship of Kenzie and Michael through a series of flashbacks and memories.

“This isn’t a simple romance tale. Far from it,” writes Vic.

“Instead, their story is told through the exploration of the game’s recursive puzzle world.

“With each step of progression and solved puzzle unearthing further memories that begin to piece together their relationship”

Samsung QN95A

(Image credit: Samsung)

In the world of TV’s ‘Mini-LED’ was the hot new buzz-word coming out of CES this year and the Samsung QN95A is one of the first consumer models to use the tech.

TechRadar and T3 were on hand to put it to the test.

“The Samsung QN95A is the company’s new flagship Neo QLED 4K TV for 2021, and the first to embrace a Mini LED backlight,” said Henry St Leger of TechRadar.

“Capable of delivering blacks that give OLED a run for its money, and highlights that are free from blooming. It’s an impressive 4K TV that’s sure to please.”

Matthew Bolton of T3 was equally as complimentary, concluding: “The QN95A goes an awfully long way towards justifying the £2,999 asking price.

“It’s the most complete LED-lit LCD TV we’ve seen in we don’t know how long – maybe ever.”

