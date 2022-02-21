Sweet Magnolias season 3: Everything we know so far

Will the margaritas flow in Sweet Magnolias season 3? While Netflix has yet to make it official, a renewal of the drama seems like a foregone conclusion. Season 2 has been been among Netflix's top shows in the U.S. since it dropped in February 4. The sweet tale of friendship and romance has wide appeal, plus there's plenty of source material to draw from.

Sweet Magnolias is based on the 11 books by Sherryl Woods. The series follows three South Carolina women who have been best friends since childhood: recently divorced Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), attorney Helen (Heather Headley) and chef Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott). Every week, they get together to share drinks and discuss the latest developments in their love lives, families and careers.

The trio teamed up to open up a wellness spa in their town. And in season 2, they help each other recall Serenity's no-good mayor. The women are all at major turning points, too, and in a potential third season, they will likely lean on each other more than ever to navigate new hurdles.

Here's everything we know so far about Sweet Magnolias season 3.

Netflix hasn't ordered Sweet Magnolias season 3 yet, but it seems all but certain that it'll happen.

A few days after season 2's release, the show hit No. 1 on Netflix's Top 10 list for the U.S. Its viewership has remained steadily popular since then. In its second week (Feb. 6-13), Sweet Magnolias had 58,150,000 hours viewed and ranked No. 2. That's not too far behind the viewership of Virgin River, another romance-heavy, female-forward drama.

If Sweet Magnolias season 3 does move forward, the writers will need some time to pen the scripts. Filming will take about three or four months. In all likelihood, we won't see season 3 until spring 2023 at the earliest.

Sweet Magnolias season 3 cast speculation

Sweet Magnolias is anchored by three leads: JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend, a former stay-at-home mom who helps run the Corner Spa; Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan, the head chef at Sullivans; and Heather Headley as Helen Decatur, an accomplished attorney.

It's impossible to imagine season 3 without any of them. The trio is likely to be joined by the cast members that play their family, friends, romantic interests, business associates and fellow Serenity townspeople, including:

Justin Bruening as Cal Maddox, Maddie's boyfriend and the former high school baseball coach

Brandon Quinn as Ronnie Sullivan, Dana Sue's husband

Dion Johnstone as Erik Whitley, sous chef at Sullivan's and Helen's boyfriend

Chris Klein as Bill Townsend, Maddie's ex-husband

Carson Rowland as Tyler Townsend, Maddie and Bill's eldest son

Logan Allen as Kyle Townsend, Maddie and Bill's younger son

Bianca Berry Tarantino as Katie Townsend, Maddie and Bill's daughter

Caroline Lagerfelt as Paula Vreeland, Maddie's mother

Anneliese Judge as Annie Sullivan, Dana Sue's daughter

Michael Shenefelt as Ryan Wingate, Helen's on-and-off boyfriend

Jamie Lynn Spears as Noreen Fitzgibbons, Bill's ex-fiancée and mother of his baby daughter

Chris Medlin as Isaac Downey, a cook at Sullivans and Bill's long-lost son with Peggy

Brittany L. Smith as Peggy Martin, the local newspaper editor

Allison Gabriel as Mary Vaughn Lewis, the mayor's wife

Sam Ashby as Jackson Lewis, Mary Vaughn’s son

Simone Lockhart as Nellie Lewis, Mary Vaughn's daughter

Frank Oakley III as Harlan Bixby, assistant baseball coach

Harlan Drum as CeCe Matney, Tyler's ex-girlfriend

Al-Jaleel Knox as Gabe Weatherspoon, Tyler's best friend

Tracey Bonner as Pastor June Wilkes

Hunter Burke as Trotter Vidhyarkorn, a yoga instructor at the Corner Spa

Chase Anderson as Jeremy Reynolds, a local farmer

Sweet Magnolias season 3 plot and season 2 ending explained

If Sweet Magnolias season 3 returns, it will likely pick up on several threads left dangling in the season 2 finale.

The school fired Cal for his past anger management issues, some (but not all) of which he had previously disclosed to Maddie. However, when a fan shows up at Sullivan's and acts in a vaguely threatening manner, Cal beats him up. He's arrested and taken away by the police as a shocked Maddie looks on.

Helen had moved on from miscarrying the baby she'd conceived with her ex Ryan. She seemed happy with Erik and ready to receive IVF treatments. However, Ryan returns to town and proposes.

Dana Sue unexpectedly receives a big inheritance from Miss Francis, a Serenity elder who died. But after the wake, a mysterious woman tells Annie that her mother is a "life ruiner." The woman is later caught on tape slashing the tires of Sullivan's van.

When they see the video, Maddie and Helen recognize her. "She's back," they announce ominously.

Who is she? It seems like this mystery woman is tied to Miss Francis and is clearly known to the friends. Perhaps she is a niece or goddaughter who believes that inheritance should've been hers. We can only find out if Netflix greenlights Sweet Magnolias season 3.