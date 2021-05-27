Save over $50 on the Cuisinart Grind & Brew all-in-one coffee maker

Everyone knows that coffee tastes better when it's made with freshly ground beans, though picking up a grinder and one of the best coffee makers at the same time can add up in cost. The Cuisinart Grind & Brew not only solves that problem with an affordable $249.99 MSRP (coffee makers with grinders tend to run prices far higher than that), but right now you can save $57.18 bringing the cost down to just $192.81 at Amazon.

That's an excellent offer, not least because it's actually the cheapest Amazon has ever priced this machine. With the option to brew either a 12 cup carafe or a single serving, as well as a separate 64oz water reservoir, 24 hour programmability, brew strength control, and a light self clean feature, there's bags of value packed into this price tag.

The grinder itself is a blade grinder, which means your beans won't be quite a finely ground as a more expensive burr mechanism. However, at this price you're still getting a great experience that cuts many of the costs of a higher quality cup of Joe.

Cuisinart Grind & Brew Plus: $249.99 $192.81 at Amazon

The Cuisinart Grind & Brew Plus offers the chance for super fresh coffee without having to pick up any extra accessories, thanks to the built in grinder. That's usually a particularly premium feature, but now that you can save over $50 on the machine itself you're getting a great price here.

