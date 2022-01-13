Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 rumored date, Galaxy S22 and latest news

The first big Samsung Unpacked 2022 event is tipped for early February, and we anticipate that the company will use it as a springboard to launch the Samsung Galaxy S22. We've already seen a ton of leaks for this flagship phone series, but we're still excited to see which rumors actually come true once Unpacked gets underway.

And that's not all Samsung could announce. The leaks have also been ramping up for the Galaxy Tab S8 tablet, and we could see three models get announced as Samsung tries to battle the iPad Pro.

Based on the current state of Covid-19 cases and the Omicron strain, we expect that that Samsung will make this event virtual. And we'll be here live on Tom's Guide to cover all the big news as it happens.

Here's everything we know so far about Samsung Unpacked 2022, including the possible date, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series and more.

So when is Samsung Unpacked 2022? The most recent report we have on the Galaxy S22 launch date is that it could take place February 8, which falls on a Tuesday. This info comes via South Korean publication Digital Daily, which claims to have a source within Samsung.

This same report also says that pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy S22 would start the next day on February 9. The Galaxy S22 release date would then be February 24.

However, we've also heard form leaker Jon Prosser that Samsung Unpacked 2022 could take place February 9. At the very least that week seems like a lock for launch.

Just as with previous Samsung Unpacked events, we would expect the company to offer an Unpacked 2022 livestream for all to watch, and we'll keep you posted.

Samsung Unpacked 2022: Galaxy S22

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

Samsung is once again expected to unveil a trio of flagship phones at this year's Samsung Unpacked 2022. But there could be some pretty big changes in store.

For one, the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus are tipped to feature smaller displays than their predecessors and get sharper new 50MP main cameras. In addition, the S22 and S22 Plus should be among the first phones to feature Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen-1 chip, which promises better performance and efficiency. The international version of the phone will presumably get Samsung's own new Exynos 2200 chip with AMD graphics. Plus, these two phones may ditch the plastic back for a more premium glass design.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra should make the biggest splash of all, as it's expected to offer a Galaxy Note-like design — complete with an integrated S Pen with even faster performance. The S22 Ultra is also rumored to have one of the brightest displays ever on a phone, putting the iPhone 13 Pro Max on notice. And the Galaxy S22 Ultra should once again offer superior photos with a rumored detailed mode for the 108MP main shooter and a so-called Super Clear Lens.

The bad news is that the Galaxy S22 series could be getting a price hike. According to leaker chunvn8888 on Twitter, all three S22 models will cost $100 more than the S21 models. So you might pay $899 for the S22 Plus, $1,099 for the S22 Plus and a whopping $1,299 for the S22 Ultra.

Samsung Unpacked 2022: Galaxy Tab S8

(Image credit: 91mobiles / OnLeaks)

Samsung's tablets have always been ho-hum compared to its phones, but perhaps the Galaxy Tab S8 could turn that around at Unpacked 2022. There certainly could be a lot to digest, as Samsung is tipped to be launching the Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+ and Tab S8 Ultra.

There haven't been a ton of rumors, but the regular Galaxy Tab S8 is expected to sport an 11.6-inch screen, and the Plus model could go up to 12 inches. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra could steal the tablet show with a ginormous 14.6-inch screen. The Ultra model could even have a notch.

All three new Galaxy Tab models should be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen-1 chip.

According to tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore at a site called Appuals, the European pricing for the Galaxy Tab S8 will be €680-€700, which roughly converts to $780 and £580. The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus would jump up to €880-€900 ($1,010/£740) and the Tab S8 Ultra could cost €1,040-€1,060 ($1,190/£880).

Samsung Unpacked 2022: Outlook

Samsung has very stiff competition now in the phone arena from not only the iPhone 13 but the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro, so it will have to really wow with the Galaxy S22 if it wants to place high on our best phones list.

While we don't think the Galaxy Tab S8 is a lock for the Unpacked 2022 event, the rumors point to a launch sooner than later, so the trio of tablets could make an appearance.

It's possible we could see other products at Unpacked 2022, such as the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2, as the charging case battery leaked back in December. But we'll have to wait and see.