Samsung teases next generation of foldable and rollable displays

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 have proven that we're officially in the age of the foldable phone. Both Samsung devices top our best foldable phones list for good reason. Not only are both phones a hit, the Z Flip 3 lands at a sub-$1000 price, making foldable phones far more accessible to consumers.

Samsung wants to expand its dominance in the small and medium form factor OLED display market, potentially going after LG's crown in the large OLED segment. And to show off its latest technological advancements, the brand has launched a new website, spotted by SamMobile, to showcase its newest developments.

It seems likely that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will have a new foldable display, one with a sharper fold and less noticeable crease, at least if you go by Samsung's website.

(Image credit: Samsung Display)

"An even crisper, cleaner fold and less space in between. The remarkably tiny 1.4R curvature of the Samsung Flex OLED creates a sharper bend, for more compact and precise smartphone designs," reads the website. "Folding stress is minimized by the display layers' staggered structure, making such a small curve possible."

Per the image above, Samsung's future folding display will have a curve with a 1.4mm radius.

For displays, the aggressiveness of the curve is measured in how large the radius would be, in millimeters, if the screen extended into a full circle. Some curved monitors might have a curve of 2,000R or 1,000R. The lower the number, the more aggressive the curve will be. With this new foldable screen, the curve would go from a 5mm radius to 1.4.

But this sharp of a fold would also require tougher and more flexible glass. Samsung's next generation of Ultra Thin Glass will apparently be harder and more flexible.

Via the Samsung Display website: "Even with heavy usage of 100 folds a day, UTG stands up to over five years of constant use. That's equal to enduring over 200,000 folds and still working fine, in tests verified by Bureau Veritas." That's what the current Galaxy Z Fold 3 is rated for.

Samsung also teased some new designs, like a Flex Note, which looks like a foldable tablet.

(Image credit: Samsung Display)

And Samsung teased a slidable phone display where the screen would wrap into the chassis of the phone, only to extend out like a roll of paper.

(Image credit: Samsung Display)

But most interestingly, it seems that Samsung Display is all in on rollable OLED TVs, an area dominated by LG.

(Image credit: Samsung Display)

Remember, Samsung Display acts as its own entity of sorts, separate from other parts of the company. A development at Samsung Display does not mean that the TV department at Samsung will start making rollable TVs.

Either way, we'll have to wait until CES 2022 in January to see what Samsung has cooked up. In the meantime, be sure to check out our best Black Friday phone deals and our overall Black Friday deals hubs for the latest savings on tech this holiday season.