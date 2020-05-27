Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus certification confirms key specs

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus, better known as the premium model in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 20 lineup, will come with 5G and 25W fast charging according to an approved certificate.

While we believed the Note 20 Plus would earn these key specs based on previous leaks and the last year of Samsung phone launches, SamMobile reports 5G and fast charging support is definitely happening. The Note 20 Plus completed the CCC's (China Compulsory Certificate) authentication process, in which is passed tests for both until-now-rumored features.

SamMobile said that for the sake of the certificate, the Galaxy Note 20 Plus's used Samsung’s EP-TA800 charger for testing. That's the company's 25W USB-C Fast Charging Wall Charger, which shipped with the Galaxy Note 10 Plus.

The Galaxy Note 20 Plus should also support an even faster 45W charger, though we assume that will be optional, similar to the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

At this point, there's not much else to leak about Samsung's next generation of Note phones. Instead, as the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Plus near a late summer launch, we'll start to see more concrete evidence about what the new phablets will offer.

It's already shaping up to be one of the best phones of the year. We’re confident in rumors about the Note 20 Plus donning a huge 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a killer 108MP camera and an even bigger battery. The 120Hz screen will reportedly use LTPO technology that allows the display to suck up less power. S Pen improvements are reportedly on the way, too.

Samsung is expected to host an online-only event to launch the Galaxy Note 20 and Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, though there's no specific date set yet. In the past Note events have taken place in August, but we'll have to wait for an official Unpacked announcement to know when the Note 20 is coming.