Red Sox vs Rays live stream: How to watch the ALDS Game 2 online

The Red Sox vs Rays live stream has Boston looking to bounce back from a 5-0 game one loss in Tampa. Meanwhile, the Rays hand the ball to another young arm for this MLB live stream before shipping up to Boston.

Red Sox vs Rays live stream The Red Sox vs Rays live stream takes place today (Friday, October 8).

• Time — 7:02 p.m. ET / 4:03 p.m. PT / 12:02 a.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on FS1 via Sling

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Rays jumped out quickly in game one of their ALDS with the Red Sox, scoring two runs on Eduardo Rodriguez in the first inning. Then they added to that lead in the third when Nelson Cruz smashed a towering solo homer to right center. In fact, it “towered” so much that it hit the roof of Tropicana Field and was ruled a home run despite not leaving the yard. Randy Arozarena follow with a solo homer in the fifth (that one did leave the park) and then he stole home in the seventh.

Chris Sale starts for the Red Sox against the Ray’s Shane Baz for game two. Sale was coming back from Tommy John surgery and didn’t make his 2021 debut until August 14th. He went on to make nine starts this season going 5-1 with a 3.16 ERA. Two of his starts did come against Tampa, both in the first week of September. The Lefty went 1-1 in those starts and only allowed three earned runs total over 9.2 innings, but also surrendered 16 hits. Baz, a 22-year-old rookie made just three starts this season allowing just three runs total.

The Red Sox hope to have better luck against Baz than they did against the youngster they faced in game one. Boston’s bats were shutout in the series opener against 24-year-old Shane McClanahan. They did muster five hits against the starter but the closest they came to scoring a run on him was when Hunter Renfro advanced to third on a 4-6-3 double play. The Sox loaded the bases in the 8th with one out on the Rays’ J.P. Feyereisen, but he struck out Rafael Devers, then got Renfroe to foul out to first to get out of the jam.

The Rays are 1.5-run favorites against the Red Sox. The over/under is 7.5 runs.

How to watch Red Sox vs Rays live streams from anywhere

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

MLB streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Red Sox vs Rays live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream baseball from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Red Sox vs Rays live streams in the US

In the US, Red Sox vs Rays is going to be broadcast on Fox Sports 1, which is available with most cable packages and on one of best streaming services: Sling TV.

In the U.S., the Red Sox vs Rays game is today (Oct. 8) at 7:02 p.m. ET.

You'll want to get at least Sling Blue + Sports Extra for the post-season, as this $46 per month combo will get you everything you need for the post season with local Fox affiliates (when available), TBS, FS1 and the MLB Network. Want ESPN? Upgrade to the Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extra ($61 per month total) for that network.

Red Sox vs Rays live streams in the UK

You can watch Red Sox vs Rays live stream across the pond, even if it starts a little after midnight, 12:02 a.m. local BST Saturday morning. Those in the U.K. will want BT Sport, for Fox Sports 1's coverage of the game.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time, with no need for a lengthy commitment.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the games by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Red Sox vs Rays live streams in Canada

Canadian baseball fans can watch Red Sox vs Rays live streams in Canada on SportsNet 1.