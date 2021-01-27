PS5 and Xbox Series X restock happening now at GameStop — how to get yours

Good news if you're on the hunt for a new PS5 or Xbox Series X. GameStop has PS5 restock and Xbox Series X restock happening right now.

The retailer released new consoles last week and they're back at it again with another next-gen console restock. Keep in mind the consoles are available as bundles only. If you don't see them, try viewing the links via an incognito browser tab.

PS5 Digital Bundle: $629 @ GameStop

This $629 bundle includes an extra controller, $20 GameStop gift card, PS5 HD camera, and Kraken Wired Gaming Headset. View Deal

PS5 Digital Bundle: $669 @ GameStop

GameStop has confirmed it will have PS5 bundles available later today. This $719 bundle includes an extra controller, $20 GameStop gift card, PS5 HD camera, and PS5 swag. View Deal

PS5 Bundle: $719 at GameStop

GameStop has confirmed it will have PS5 bundles available later today. This $719 bundle includes Spider Man Miles Morales, Sackboy, an extra controller, and $20 GameStop gift card. View Deal

PS5 Sackboy/Spider Man Bundle: $759 @ GameStop

This PS5 bundle includes Sackboy, Spider Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, an extra controller, $20 GameStop gift card, and PS5 swag (cup, hat, etc). View Deal

Xbox Series X Bundle: $624 @ GameStop

GameStop has confirmed it will have Xbox Series X restock available later today. The bundle includes an extra controller, 3 months of Xbox GamePass Ultimate, and a $20 GameStop gift card. View Deal

Xbox Series S Bundle: $424 @ GameStop

GameStop has confirmed it will have Xbox Series X restock available later today. The Series S bundle includes an extra controller, 3 months of Xbox GamePass Ultimate, and a $20 GameStop gift card.View Deal

As with their previous PS5 and Xbox Series X restock event, you can expect these units to sell out fast. So if you don't already have a GameStop account, now is the time to create one and fill in your address and payment info.

If you missed out on today's restocks, make sure to follow our where to buy PS5 and where to buy Xbox Series X guides for up to the minute news on the latest restocks.

Check PS5 stock at other retailers