PS5 accessories pre-order guide: Amazon, Best Buy, Target and more

PS5 pre-orders have officially gone live and whether you've scored a console or not, there's one more thing every gamer needs: accessories. So we're rounding up where to buy PS5 accessories, from the new DualSense Wireless Controller to the Pulse 3D Wireless Headset.
Keep in mind that — like the console — all accessories are slated to arrive on November 12 in North America. In addition, because demand is so high, stock will vary. So we recommend checking a few stores throughout the day to see who has these products available.
Where to buy PS5 DualSense Controller
DualSense Wireless Controller for PS5: $69 @ Amazon
Amazon is still taking pre-orders of the new DualSense Wireless Controller. Its dramatic redesign includes haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, which will provide tactile rumble to simulate everything from driving through mud to firing a weapon. View Deal
Where to buy PS5 DualSense Charging Stations
DualSense Charging Station: $29 @ Target
The DualSense Charging Station lets you charge up to two controllers simultaneously. Even better, they charge as quickly as they do when connected to your PS5 console. View Deal
DualSense Charging Station: $29 @ Best Buy
The DualSense Charging Station is still available for pre-order at Best Buy. View Deal
Where to buy PS5 Pulse 3D Headset
PULSE 3D Wireless Headset PS5: $99 @ Best Buy
The new PULSE 3D Wireless Headset has been designed to deliver 3D Audio on PS5 consoles. It has dual noise-cancelling mics, built-in rechargeable battery, and easy access controls. It offers up to 12 hours on a single charge and can be used with the PS5, PS4, Windows, or Mac. View Deal
Where to buy the PS5 Media Remote
PS5 Media Remote: $29 @ Best Buy
Like its predecessor, the PS5 is more than just a console. This remote lets you easily navigate your console's menus with dedicated play/pause, fast forward, and fast reverse buttons.View Deal
Where to buy the PS5 HD Camera
PS5 HD Camera: $59 @ Best Buy
The PS5 HD Camera features dual wide-angle 1080p lenses that work with the built-in background removal tool to put you in the spotlight. You can also create a quick recording or broadcast via the DualSense controller's new "Create" button. View Deal
