PS5 accessories pre-order guide: Amazon, Best Buy, Target and more

PS5 pre-orders have officially gone live and whether you've scored a console or not, there's one more thing every gamer needs: accessories. So we're rounding up where to buy PS5 accessories, from the new DualSense Wireless Controller to the Pulse 3D Wireless Headset.

Keep in mind that — like the console — all accessories are slated to arrive on November 12 in North America. In addition, because demand is so high, stock will vary. So we recommend checking a few stores throughout the day to see who has these products available.

Where to buy PS5 DualSense Controller

DualSense Wireless Controller for PS5: $69 @ Amazon

Amazon is still taking pre-orders of the new DualSense Wireless Controller. Its dramatic redesign includes haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, which will provide tactile rumble to simulate everything from driving through mud to firing a weapon. View Deal

DualSense Wireless Controller for PS5: $69 @ Target

Target is also taking pre-orders of the new DualSense Wireless Controller. View Deal

DualSense Wireless Controller for PS5: $69 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is also taking pre-orders of the new DualSense Wireless Controller. View Deal

Where to buy PS5 DualSense Charging Stations

DualSense Charging Station: $29 @ Target

The DualSense Charging Station lets you charge up to two controllers simultaneously. Even better, they charge as quickly as they do when connected to your PS5 console. View Deal

DualSense Charging Station: $29 @ Amazon

Pre-orders of the DualSense Charging Station are sold out at Amazon. However, you can have Amazon e-mail you when stock is replenished. View Deal

DualSense Charging Station: $29 @ Best Buy

The DualSense Charging Station is still available for pre-order at Best Buy. View Deal

Where to buy PS5 Pulse 3D Headset

PULSE 3D Wireless Headset PS5: $99 @ Best Buy

The new PULSE 3D Wireless Headset has been designed to deliver 3D Audio on PS5 consoles. It has dual noise-cancelling mics, built-in rechargeable battery, and easy access controls. It offers up to 12 hours on a single charge and can be used with the PS5, PS4, Windows, or Mac. View Deal

PULSE 3D Wireless Headset PS5: $99 @ Amazon

Amazon is sold out of PULSE 3D Wireless Headsets, but you can leave your e-mail and have the retailer e-mail you when stock returns. View Deal

PULSE 3D Wireless Headset PS5: $99 @ Target

Target is still taking pre-orders of the new PULSE 3D Wireless Headset.View Deal

Where to buy the PS5 Media Remote

PS5 Media Remote: $29 @ Best Buy

Like its predecessor, the PS5 is more than just a console. This remote lets you easily navigate your console's menus with dedicated play/pause, fast forward, and fast reverse buttons.View Deal

PS5 Media Remote: $29 @ Amazon

The Media Remote is no longer available at Amazon, but you can have the e-tailer e-mail you when stock returns. View Deal

Where to buy the PS5 HD Camera

PS5 HD Camera: $59 @ Best Buy

The PS5 HD Camera features dual wide-angle 1080p lenses that work with the built-in background removal tool to put you in the spotlight. You can also create a quick recording or broadcast via the DualSense controller's new "Create" button. View Deal

PS5 HD Camera: $59 @ Amazon

The HD Camera is no longer available at Amazon, but you can have Amazon notify you when stock is replenished. View Deal