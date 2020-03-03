Nvidia graphics cards have serious driver flaws: What to do

If your Windows machine has an Nvidia graphics card, it's time to patch again.

The GPU maker last week disclosed two severe flaws in its Nvidia Display Driver software, which would let anyone with local access to an affected machine install malware, corrupt the computer or steal information.

The flaws affect GeForce, Quadro, NVS and Tesla GPUs, although only the GeForce line is widely used by non-professional consumers. Three other flaws affect Nvidia vGPU Windows and Linux software, which is used by enterprises.

To download and install the appropriate software update for your Nvidia GPU, head over to the Nvidia Driver Downloads page and plug in the information for your Nvidia product. GeForce owners will want to patch up to driver version 442.50.

If you're not sure what kind of Nvida firmware you have, Nvidia has instructions on determining your driver version on Windows. For newer GPUs, you can also use the Nvidia GeForce Experience software.