Newcastle United vs Chelsea live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

You don't need a crystal ball to predict the outcome of the Newcastle United vs Chelsea live stream: anything other than a victory for the away side would be a shock.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea live stream, date, time, channels The Newcastle United vs Chelsea live stream takes place Saturday, October 30.

► Time 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

That's because Chelsea are top of the table after a commanding victory over Norwich, while Newcastle United are winless and look unlikely to be playing Premier League football next season unless things change fast.

Newcastle are almost certainly coming into this game in damage limitation mode. A defeat here could see the side end the day at the foot of the table, and they will be keen to avoid complete humiliation against the reigning champions of Europe.

While the club's new owners continue to search for a permanent manager, assistant coach Graeme Jones will again take charge of this match. His first match at the helm came last weekend against Crystal Palace, with the Magpies managing to claim a point.

In truth, the performance in the capital was poor and Newcastle probably should have lost by two or three goals but Crystal Palace were wasteful with their many chances. Chelsea won't make the same mistake; they will mercilessly punish any errors and Newcastle's defense makes an awful lot of them.

Chelsea proved how ruthless they can be against Norwich, putting the Canaries to the sword in a 7-0 drubbing. Thomas Tuchel's side will be licking their lips at the prospect of playing another relegation-threatened team, especially one that is yet to keep a clean sheet so far this season.

You wouldn't know it looking at their results, but Chelsea are actually suffering something of an injury crisis. Both Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner were sidelined against Norwich, and Cesar Azpilicueta, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Andreas Christensen are all battling to be fit to face Newcastle United. Of course, Chelsea have a deep squad stuffed with quality, so should win here even with a growing injury list.

Can Newcastle pull off a shock? Find out by watching the Newcastle United vs Chelsea live stream wherever you are. And for the rest of the season, be sure to keep checking our full how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the Newcastle United vs Chelsea live stream wherever you are

The Newcastle United vs Chelsea live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

ExpressVPN Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBC, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Newcastle United vs Chelsea live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch theNewcastle United vs Chelsea live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

The game starts at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Newcastle United vs Chelsea live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Peacock In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Newcastle United vs Chelsea live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Newcastle United vs Chelsea live stream on DAZN.

What's more, DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, with the service then costing $20 CAD per month thereafter, or $150 CAD for the year. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Newcastle United vs Chelsea live stream in the UK

Unfortunately, there's no Newcastle United vs Chelsea live stream in the UK; only 200 games of the Premier League 21/22 season's 380 games are showing on Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime, and this match is not one of them.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Newcastle United vs Chelsea) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Newcastle United vs Chelsea live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Newcastle United vs Chelsea live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Newcastle United vs Chelsea live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Newcastle United vs Chelsea live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.