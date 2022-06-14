New Stranger Things 4 volume 2 photos just casually spoiled a character's fate

Stranger Things 4 volume 2 is about half a month away, so we're kinda shocked about what we're about to report. Netflix just dropped a series of press images that very casually spoil the fate of one Stranger Things character.

It's kind of a surprising move, because we would have thought Netflix would be doing everything it could to protect each little secret while we wait for the last two episodes of Stranger Things 4. This isn't like the fact that Stranger Things 4 spoilers came out early because of a board game. This is something they chose to do. And that's weird, if you ask us.

We'd say more, but we don't want to be so cavalier. So, first and foremost, this is your spoiler warning. A Stranger Things 4 volume 2 spoiler awaits beyond this point.

Okay, here goes:

The first Stranger Things 4 volume 2 photos

In the below gallery of six photos, you'll see the exact character we're talking about. We're just not putting this character in the first image, because — again — we don't want to spoil anything for anyone.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Netflix ) Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Netflix ) Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Netflix ) Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Netflix ) Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Netflix ) Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Netflix ) Image 1 of 6

So, as you can see above, Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) is definitely alive and well, following her unexpected fall into Vecna's clutches. One of the big cliff-hangers of the end of episode 7 and volume 1, Nancy's fate is the kind of thing that could have gone in any direction.

This season has seen Robin (Maya Hawke) nudge Nancy back towards Steve (Joe Keery), and it's felt like a resolution to their situation is one of the pivotal "will it happen?" questions surrounding Stranger Things 4. So while these photos don't spoil that news — we just see her around her friends at a table, and in a car with Steve and Eddie (Joseph Quinn), we now know that she does make it out of the Upside Down alive.

Elsewhere in these photos, we see confusion and possibly frustration on the faces of Hopper, Joyce, Murray and Dmitri, which we really hope doesn't say they're stuck in Russia. Maybe they've found something more disturbing than the Demogorgon fight club. There's also shots of moments between both Max and Lucas and Eleven and Dr. Brennan.

Hilariously, there's also a shot of the guys in Mike's storyline, where Mike's pointing at something excitedly. Maybe it's the base where Eleven is. Maybe it's an explanation for why his story has felt so meaningless. Also, the image is so dark that you can barely see Will, only the outline of his face.