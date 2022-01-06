New smart pillow launched at CES 2022 detects snoring, then stops it

Snoring is a common sleep issue that affects around 90 million Americans (source), yet its severity and health implications vary by person. We’ve seen plenty of sleep tech over the years attempt to tackle the issue of snoring, and at CES 2022 the 10minds Motion Pillow 3 is picking up the baton.

The Motion Pillow 3 looks pretty simple at first glance, but inside it’s different to your average bed pillow – and then you spot the accompanying AI Motion System (a little white box), fitted with an acoustic sensor to learn your unique snoring sounds.

The AI system recognizes the sound of you snoring and the Motion Pillow itself locates (via an air pressure sensor) exactly where your head is resting.

One of the four mini airbags then slowly inflates to turn your head to the side, opening up your airways to reduce or stop your snoring. Once that mission has been accomplished, the airbag deflates back to its starting position.

Beyond the pillow, there’s a sleep tracking system that monitors your sleeping patterns and trends, with data analzyed in the companion app (iOS, Android). The aim is to help you not only reduce or stop your snoring, but to understand your sleep habits and patterns in general.

There have been previous Motion Pillows before this one, with the Motion Pillow 2 debuting at CES 2020. It’s an interesting idea, and one that brings to mind another popular anti-snoring gadget that you've probably head of…

Aren't there other smart pillows that already do this?

Health tech companies have been working on anti-snoring solutions for years, and arguably one of the most well-known gadgets is the Smart Nora anti-snoring system. It launched back in 2016 and has become synonymous with anti-snoring devices.

Like the Motion Pillow 3, the Smart Nora comprises a mic-equipped sensing device that detects the sounds of you snoring, and works with two other key components to reduce or stop your snoring. The difference is that the Motion Pillow 3 comes with an actual pillow, whereas the Smart Nora works with your existing pillow.

The Smart Nora uses an inflatable insert that sits inside your pillowcase and on top of your normal pillow, with a thin tube poking out the edge. That connects to an under-bed base station that pumps air through the tube, inflating the insert and tilting your head into a position when you’re less likely to snore.

According to Positional Therapy, the worst position for snoring is lying flat on your back, which is why wedge pillows, designed to keep you propped on your side (a better position for reducing snoring), have flown off the shelves in recent years.

The Smart Nora system, pictured (Image credit: Smart Nora)

Snoring is a nuanced sleep issue that differs from person to person. For some, light snoring is an annoyance that causes disruption to their shut-eye and the person they are sharing a bed with. For others, snoring can be a symptom of much more serious health conditions like sleep apnea, often treated with a CPAP machine.

If you’re experiencing snoring and are worried, contact your doctor or healthcare professional for advice. We’d also recommend using the SnoreLab app (iOS, Android) to get an idea of how bad your snoring is. The app listens for snoring sounds, records them, and analyzes your resting audio. After a period of time, it generates a score and offers up recommendations for your next steps.

