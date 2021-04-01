New Returnal gameplay trailer will have you wishing you'd got a PS5

We're just a few weeks out from the release of PS5 exclusive title Returnal, and a new trailer has dropped that will have you itching to dive into the third-person action.

The live, die, repeat cycle is the main draw, and sees protagonist Selene groundhog-daying it on an alien planet called Atropos. It's not often we see a triple A-title incorporate procedurally generated, roguelike elements, which is what makes Housemarque's sci-fi shooter so interesting.

You may recognize some snippets of the trailer from the few that have already been released, which you can find over on the official PlayStation YouTube channel. This one is for PlayStation Japan subscribers, but the character narration is in English, so you won't be lost watching it.

The game footage looks as tantalizing as it does frantic. At first glance, it seems like it'll be somewhat similar to People Can Fly's Outriders, which is out today on PlayStation, Xbox and PC (and has cross-platform play to boot!).

Returnal is packing some serious horror vibes, with Selene stumbling across a decidedly spooky house on the planet, that switches the player to a first-person perspective when they enter. There are puzzles to be solved here, and it will give players a reprieve from the outdoors action — although you may prefer battling space monsters to exploring a creepy old house.

The 'multiplayer' portion of the game is similar to the Dark Souls series, in that you'll come across the bodies of other defeated players. You can interact with them to pick up their equipment, or if you're feeling heroic, you can avenge them by taking out the enemy responsible for their untimely demise.

There are a bunch of cool DualSense features integrated into the game as well, which we'd expect from a PS5 exclusive title. You can pick up Returnal when it launches on April 30.

WIth Returanl adding to the a handful of PS5-only games coming this year, alongside Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, and Horizon Forbidden West, the PS5 is starting to look like a console worth going to the trouble of chasing down a PS5 restock. Unless you want to play the long game and wait for a PS5 Pro, if it does indeed become a thing.