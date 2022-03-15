New iPhone 14 rumor tips memory boost, satellite features

The iPhone 14 may have be getting different chips for its standard and pro models. But the differences may not be as stark as it first seems, according to a new report.

Over the weekend, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted that Apple's new mobile silicon would only power the iPhone 14 Pro models. The standard iPhone 14 would continue to use this year's A15 Bionic processor, according to the report. That would mark the first time that Apple's new iPhones had used different processors.

But a subsequent report in 9to5Mac adds further details. Citing its own sources, 9to5Mac contends the iPhone 14 would use the version of the A15 Bionic chipset that powers this year's iPhone 13 Pro models. That chip is equipped with 6GB of RAM, whereas the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini use 4GB of RAM according to teardowns.

Meanwhile, the chip reportedly slated for the iPhone 14 Pro models would be a modest improvement over the A15 Bionic — so much so that 9to5Mac suggests the chip would be called the A15X. The move wouldn't be unprecedented — Apple has made similar distinctions with iPad chips in the past.

That's not the only detail contained in 9to5Mac's iPhone 14 report. Previous iPhone 14 rumors have suggested that Apple is going to drop the mini from its lineup in favor of a 6.7-inch iPhone Pro. 9to5Mac confirms that reshuffle, adding that the iPhone 14 Pro models are likely to have taller screens due to the removal of the iPhone's notch in favor of a pair of cutouts.

Additionally, the report revives talk that started just before the iPhone 13 launch last fall, when rumors surfaced Apple would add satellite connectivity to its phones. The idea would be that a satellite-equipped iPhone would be able to connect for emergency messages even when LTE and 6G connections weren't available.

Obviously, that feature didn't show up in the iPhone 13, but 9to5Mac suggests Apple's work on satellite connectivity has continued. It's still unclear if such a capability would be ready in time for the iPhone 14 this fall,

The iPhone 14 should launch in the fall, with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max likely to get noteworthy features like the removal of the notch. We're expecting to hear a lot more about the iPhone 14 in the coming months, especially with Apple's iPhone SE (2022) unveiling in the rear view mirror.