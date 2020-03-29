iPhone 12 Pro video has everything we've been waiting for

The iPhone 12’s release date is definitely in flux due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that isn’t stopping designers from envisioning everything we can expect from Apple’s next flagships. The latest concept video shows off the iPhone 12 Pro’s new features and a retro look that stands out.

Made by Hacker34 on YouTube, the first thing you’ll notice about this iPhone 12 design is the square camera bump in the back, which now houses a LiDAR scanner for calculating time of flight. This feature debuted on the new iPad Pro 2020 and is designed to offer much better performance in augmented reality apps.

The other notable design change is that the iPhone 12 in this video has a boxy design with squared off edges. There have been previous rumors that Apple might infuse some of the iPhone 4’s aesthetic into the 2020 iPhones, so this isn’t a big surprise.

In terms of colors, there’s a new dark blue color to go along with black and white hues. There’s a fourth color that we assume is space gray or gold but we don’t see that phone from the back.

Lining up with previous reports, the iPhone 12 Pro in this clip comes in two sizes: 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches. Both variants would be larger than the iPhone 11 Pro (5.8 inches) and the iPhone 11 Pro Max (6.5 inches).

(Image credit: Hacker34)

The display resolution of the concepts are the same as today’s iPhones at 2688 x 1242 pixels, but the screens offer a 120Hz refresh rate with ProMotion technology. So, unlike the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, the iPhone 12 would be smart enough to automatically scale the refresh rate up and down, which would help save battery life.

Around back, the iPhone 12 Pro envisions an "all-new camera experience." That includes a 48MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 12MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. All of this is in addition to the LiDAR sensor. A 3x optical zoom would actually be a bummer compared to the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s 10x lossless zoom and periscope lens.

(Image credit: Hacker34)

The iPhone 12 Pro’s notch doesn’t go away in this video, but it does get smaller while offering all of the same features, including Face ID. We’d prefer an all-screen phone, but this gets us a one step closer.

Other highlights include the rumored (and very powerful) A14 Bionic chip, which could be as fast as the MacBook Pro and reverse wireless charging via PowerDrop. So, presumably, you would be able to wireless charge another phone or your AirPods Pro on the back of the iPhone 12 Pro.

(Image credit: Hacker34)

The video ends by rattling off other possible iPhone 12 Pro features, including faster Face ID, 25W fast charging, up to 1TB of storage and, of course, being 5G ready.

As far as concepts go, this one does a pretty good job of bringing the multiple iPhone 12 Pro rumors to life without going overboard. Check out our iPhone 12 rumor roundup page for all the latest leaks and news.