Liverpool vs Norwich City live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Liverpool vs Norwich City live stream could serve up another feast of goals from the Reds in what is one of the most one-sided matches in the Premier League.

► Time 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

In 19 games between these two sides, Liverpool have won 14 and lost only twice, and the last of those was way back in 1994. Liverpool have smashed 54 goals past the Canaries — an average of nearly three per game — and were comfortable 3-0 victors earlier this season.

A look at the league table won't do anything to cheer up Norwich fans either, with Liverpool second but their own side sitting third bottom and staring relegation in the face. Add to that the fact that Liverpool were awesome in dispatching Inter Milan 2-0 in their midweek Champions League tie and there's surely only one way this game can go.

But maybe there's still hope. The Reds will be without Diogo Jota, who was injured against Inter, and may also be thinking of resting a few players. They have another midweek game against Leeds coming up, then the Carabao Cup Final on Sunday.

On the other hand, a below-strength Liverpool team is still stronger than most. A front three picked from Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah, Sadio Mané and new signing Luis Diaz would strike fear into any defence, whichever trio ultimately plays, while Jordan Henderson could come into the midfield alongside Naby Keita if Jürgen Klopp decides to rest Thiago or Fabinho.

Norwich have a couple of injury worries and will definitely be without the likes of striker Adam Idah and goalkeeper Tim Krul, but Ozan Kabak is back to full fitness.

Realistically, it shouldn't matter too much who plays for either side, though — Liverpool will surely be too strong for their struggling opponents. Find out what happens with the Liverpool vs Norwich City live stream. And make sure you don’t miss a game this season with our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Norwich City live stream wherever you are

The Liverpool vs Norwich City live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

How to watch the Liverpool vs Norwich City live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Liverpool vs Norwich City live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

The game starts at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Liverpool vs Norwich City live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Norwich City live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Liverpool vs Norwich City live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Norwich City live stream in the UK

Unfortunately, there's no Liverpool vs Norwich City live stream in the UK; only 200 games of the Premier League 21/22 season's 380 games are showing on Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime, and this match is not one of them.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Liverpool vs Norwich City) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Norwich City live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Liverpool vs Norwich City live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Norwich City live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Liverpool vs Norwich City live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.