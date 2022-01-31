Live
Spotify controversy live blog — latest news and updates
All the big developments from the ongoing Spotify controversy
By Marc McLaren published
Spotify has dominated the news in recent days, following the decision by rocker Neil Young to pull his music off the platform in protest at what he sees as misinformation on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.
Young posted an open letter, which you can read on his site, stating in part "I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines—potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them."
Others, including Joni Mitchell and Nils Lofgren, followed and some subscribers announced they too were quitting the platform in protest. Now Spotify has spoken out on the issue in some depth, while Rogan has also broken his silence around it.
There's a lot going on, so keep your browser tuned to this Spotify live blog and we'll bring you all the latest developments as they happen.
Of course, there's a third player in this whole saga — and that's Neil Young. It was Young who kickstarted the whole thing with his open letter last week, but it doesn't look like Spotify's new guidelines will be enough to bring him back.
In fact, far from it! Instead, he's continued to twist the knife into the streaming service, publishing another open letter on his website in which he says he felt better after leaving then criticizes the platform's audio quality.
For those of you who aren't able (or don't want) to watch the 10-minute Instagram clip, the gist is that he's sorry this is happening to Spotify, and plans to make changes to the way he books guests as a result. But at the same time, he defends having the controversial guests on his podcast in the first place and takes issue with the episodes in question being labeled "misinformation."
So that's Spotify's response to the matter — but what about the man at the heart of it all, Joe Rogan?
He's also had his say, and you can watch it in full below:
A post shared by Joe Rogan (@joerogan)
While not mentioning Joe Rogan by name, Eck then went on to announce three new policies around misinformation:
- The publishing of Platform Rules to guide all creators working on Spotify and "help our users understand how Spotify assesses all content on our platform."
- A plan to add a content advisory to any podcast episode that includes a discussion about COVID-19. This would direct listeners to a dedicated COVID-19 Hub.
- The testing of new ways to highlight Spotify's Platform Rules and "help creators understand their accountability for the content they post on our platform."
With the controversy building over the past week and with the threat of more artists — and subscribers — leaving the service, Eck decided it was time to weigh in on the subject.
In a Spotify blog post, he stated that “We know we have a critical role to play in supporting creator expression while balancing it with the safety of our users. In that role, it is important to me that we don’t take on the position of being content censor while also making sure that there are rules in place and consequences for those who violate them.”
Good morning, and welcome to Tom's Guide's live updates on the Spotify controversy. Things have moved quickly over the past 24 hours, so we'll start by giving you the day's big news on the topic — and that means seeing what Spotify's founder and CEO Daniel Eck has had to say.
