Spotify controversy live blog — latest news and updates
All the big developments from the ongoing Spotify controversy
By Marc McLaren published
Spotify has dominated the news in recent days, following the decision by rocker Neil Young to pull his music off the platform in protest at what he sees as misinformation on the Joe Rogan podcast.
Young posted an open letter, which you can read on his site, stating in part "I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines—potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them."
Others, including Joni Mitchell and Nils Lofgren, followed and some subscribers announced they too were quitting the platform in protest. Now Spotify has spoken out on the issue in some depth, while Rogan has also broken his silence around it.
With the controversy building over the past week and with the threat of more artists — and subscribers — leaving the service, Spotify founder and CEO decided it was time to weigh in on the subject.
In a Spotify blog post, Eck stated that “We know we have a critical role to play in supporting creator expression while balancing it with the safety of our users. In that role, it is important to me that we don’t take on the position of being content censor while also making sure that there are rules in place and consequences for those who violate them.”
Good morning, and welcome to Tom's Guide's live updates on the Spotify controversy. Things have moved quickly over the past 24 hours, so we'll start by giving you the day's big news on the topic — and that means seeing what Spotify's founder and CEO Daniel Eck has to say.
