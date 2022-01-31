Spotify controversy live blog — latest news and updates

Spotify has dominated the news in recent days, following the decision by rocker Neil Young to pull his music off the platform in protest at what he sees as misinformation on the Joe Rogan podcast.

Young posted an open letter, which you can read on his site, stating in part "I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines—potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them."

Others, including Joni Mitchell and Nils Lofgren, followed and some subscribers announced they too were quitting the platform in protest. Now Spotify has spoken out on the issue in some depth, while Rogan has also broken his silence around it.

There's a lot going on, so keep your browser tuned to this Spotify live blog and we'll bring you all the latest developments as they happen.