Live
Amazon Cyber Monday deals 2021 live blog — best sales right now
These are the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals to get
Amazon Cyber Monday deals are now live, and we're seeing some of the best sales of the year right now. This live blog will help you find the biggest sales as the come in so you get the lowest prices of the season.
Now that Cyber Monday deals are in full swing, Amazon has unleashed a ton of great sales today. That includes 50% off Shark robot vacuums, $300 off an iMac and big sales on a wide range of laptops. We're also seeing up to 50% off Garmiin watches and big sales on big-screen TVs from all the major brands.
We'll be updating this Amazon Cyber Monday deals live blog regularly throughout the day, so join us as we hunt down the biggest bargains in the world.
If you want to see all of the best sales right now from every retailer check out our Cyber Monday deals live blog.
Amazon Cyber Monday deals: Top sales now
- Fire TVs: starting at $119
- Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $179 [check stock]
- AirPods 3: was $179 now $149 [save at checkout]
- MacBook Air M1: was $1,249 now $1,099
- Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen: was $39 now $19
- Shark robot vacuum w/self-empty base: was $599 now $299 [50% off]
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7: was $649 now $499
- Ring Video Doorbell (2020): was $99 now $79
- Ring Video Doorbell Wired + Echo Dot: was $99 now $41
- Instant Pot Air Fryer: was $99 now $69
- Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $24 [50% off]
- Blink Video Doorbell: was $85 now $59
- Blue Yeti Nano USB mic: was $99 now $79
- Eufy Robovac 11s: was $229 now $137
- Apple iMac 21.5-inch: was $1,099 now $799
- Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 11": was $319 now $159
- Oculus Quest 2 (128GB): $299 w/ $50 Amazon credit
- Insignia 55" F30 Series 4K Fire TV: was $379 now $249
- LG A1 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,199 now $896 w/ $100 Amazon credit
- Lego sets: up to 40% off @ Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: was $999 now $849 with free Galaxy Buds 2 @ Amazon
- AirPods (2nd gen) with wired charging case: was $159, now $99 @ Amazon
- LG 27" Monitor: was $249 now $226 @ Amazon
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet: Get two for $100
- Apple Pencil (2nd generation): was $129 now $99
- Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress: was $1,195 now $836
- Tile Pro 2020: was $34 now $24
- Echo Dot (4th Gen): was $59 now $34
- Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids: was $59 now $34
- Nespresso Vertuo by De'Longhi: was $209 now $156
- TCL 50" 4K QLED Roku TV: was $699 now $449 @ Amazon
- Moto G Power (2021): was $199 now $163 @ Amazon
Here's something you almost never see. Right now Amazon has the 21.5-inch iMac 2020 on sale for $799. That's $300 off the regular price!
The specs on this great all-in-one PC include a 21.5-inch full HD display, a 7th-gen Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640 and 256GB of storage. You also get two Thunderbolt 3 ports.
No, this is not the latest M1 iMac, but it's a fantastic deal that will expire today so we'd hurry.
Apple iMac 2020: was $1,099 now $799
Soundbar and streamer in one! Here is a great streaming and audio deal in one device. The Roku Streambar is on sale for $79 at Amazon, which is its lowest price ever!
I tested the Streambar myself and found it does a solid job of combining a 4K streaming player with a decent-quality speaker. The four drivers have no problem filling my small living room with clear, full sound.
It's an affordable, attractive option for anyone who's somehow relying on their television set's built-in speakers in the year of our Lord 2021. You also get brilliant HD picture, speedy performance and Roku's intuitive OS in one elegant little package.
Roku Streambar: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon
We all want to sound better, whether we're taking video calls and don't want to use a headset, recording or streaming. The Blue Yeti Nano USB Microphone can do it all, and right now it's just $79 at Amazon.
I happen to own this mic and I'd say it's one of the best things I've purchased over the last couple of years. Two custom mics provide broadcast-quality sound, and there's multiple pickup patterns for pro recording and streaming. I also like the onboard controls and compact design.
Blue Yeti Nano USB Microphone: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon
Looking for a new smart speaker? Right now the Echo Dot (4th Gen) is on sale for $34. That's a $25 savings. The deal is available for both the glacier white and twilight blue colors.
In our review, we gave the fourth generation Echo Dot a strong four-out-of-five score, praising its overall audio quality, suite of Alexa home skills and its inexpensive price. If we thought the Echo Dot was impressive at $59, it's even more so at $34.
Echo Dot (4th Gen): was $59 now $34
We named the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 as the best Android tablet "when price is no concern" on our best Android tablets list. Well, with this sale, it's one of the best Cyber Monday deals.
Right now, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is on sale at Amazon for $499. That's a $150 savings on the original retail price. Not only that, its bigger brother, the Galaxy Tab S7+, is on sale for $729, which is a $200 savings. This is a historic low price on Amazon for the Tab S7.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7: was $649 now $499
Amazon has some great Cyber Monday laptop deals, including a great $500 discount on a new Razer Blade 13 Stealth thin and light gaming laptop. This model of Razer Blade 13 Stealth packs the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, an Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q GPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD for storage and a 1080p 13.3-inch OLED touchscreen.
While the Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics card isn't the most powerful, it should have more than enough power to play many great games at good framerates on the 1080p display. And the fact that it's OLED is the real draw, as it means you'll get more vibrant colors, inkier blacks and better contrast than you would on a LCC screen.
Razer Blade 13 Stealth: was $1,999 now $1,499
Apple's assorted AirPods have grabbed a lot of the attention during Cyber Monday sales — as you'd expect when both the AirPods Pro and AirPods 3 are hitting all-time lows for prices. But those aren't the only Apple audio products on sale right now.
The Beats Solo3 — remember Apple's other audio brand? — are available for a tidy discount right now at Amazon. You can get the latest version of these wireless headphones for $99 — $100 less than their usual price.
The Beats Solo3 feature Apple's W1 chip and promise up to 40 hours of battery life. This discount is available for the black and rose gold versions of the headphones.
Beats Solo3: was $199 now $99
If you’ve been waiting for Cyber Monday to invest in a Garmin, I’ve got great news. The Garmin Forerunner 945 is just $270 in Cyber Monday sales — that’s a saving of 54%.
This is a brilliant watch for serious runners or triathletes. In fact, multisport and ultrarunners who want onboard music and payment features on their GPS watch should check out the Garmin Forerunner 945. It's got brilliant battery life, and all of the features of the Fenix 5 in a smaller package.
Garmin Forerunner 945: was $499 now $229
Let's be honest for a minute. We can all admit that the webcam on your laptop is awful, which isn't great when you have to do all those video calls. The solution is take advantage of Cyber Monday deals and pick up a brand new webcam. A webcam that's actually good.
Right now Amazon has knocked the Logitech C920S webcam down to $59. That's a $10 saving on our favorite webcam, which offers excellent picture quality, useful companion software, a sleek, a privacy shutter, and Full HD video resolution at 30fps. You really can't go wrong with this one.
Logitech C920S Webcam: was $69 now $59 @ Amazon
The Apple Watch Series 6 just dropped in the Cyber Monday sales. Right now it's just $299, which is $100 off. Unlike the Series 5, the newer model features blood oxygen sensors, which allow users to monitor their health more closely. The Apple Watch Series 6 also comes with a bright, always-on Retina display.
Apple Watch Series 6: was $399 now $299
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Thank you for signing up to Tom's Guide. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.