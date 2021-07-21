Knives Out 2: Everything we know so far

Knives Out 2 is bringing more murders, mysteries and mayhem to Netflix. Rian Johnson's sequel is bringing back Daniel Craig to headline a completely new cast that includes Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Edward Norton, Ethan Hawke and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Netflix bought the rights to both Knives Out 2 and 3 for an eye-popping $450 million. The sequels will reunite Johnson as director and Craig as detective Benoit Blanc in another Agatha Christie-inspired murder among a motley crew of suspects.

The first Knives Out was released in November 2019 and also featured Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield and Christopher Plummer. The film was surprise hit, making $311 million at the global box office on a modest $40 million budget and earning an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

The film was a passion project for writer/director Rian Johnson, and he’s always been keen to turn the “whodunnit” series into a franchise, even hinting at a potential sequel before the first film’s release.

Johnson is on board to write and helm both Netflix-produced sequels, but other details are slim on the who, what, when, where and how of it all.

At $450 million, Knives Out 2 and 3 deal is one of the biggest ever made for the rights to a movie series. Even divided in two, it exceeds Netflix's payments of $115 million for the Ben Affleck heist caper Triple Frontier and $130 million for Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman.

Here's everything we know so far about Knives Out 2.

Netflix has not announced a release date for Knives Out 2.

Filming began June 28 on the island of Spetses, Greece and is scheduled to end August 28. After that, the movie will go into post-production and editing.

The original Knives Out didn't have much in the way of special effects. If the sequel is the same, then it's possible Johnson could have Knives Out 2 ready for release by spring 2022.

Knives Out 2 cast

The only confirmed cast member returning from Knives Out for the sequels is Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc, the famous detective with a Southern drawl who was modeled on Agatha Christie's Hercule Poirot.

Other original Knives Out cast members are unlikely to return. Johnson has said that any future sequels would have new casts. Blanc presumably moves on to another case involving new characters.

Instead, Knives Out 2 will feature a brand-new cast. Here's who has been announced:

Dave Bautista

Edward Norton

Janelle Monáe

Kathryn Hahn

Leslie Odom Jr.

Kate Hudson

Madelyn Cline

Jessica Henwick

Ethan Hawke

Jada Pinkett Smith

Some fans have been campaigning for the original cast members to return in completely different roles, kind of like a repertory company. For example, Toni Collette could play Blanc's partner or Chris Evans is the murder victim. Then, they could all return for Knives Out 3 in new roles again.

While Johnson is mostly starting fresh with the Knives Out 2 cast, that doesn't preclude calling up actors from his other movies, like Laura Dern (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Brick, Looper) or Rachel Weisz (The Brothers Bloom). Bonus: Weisz also happens to be married to Craig.

Knives Out 3 news

With production on Knives Out 2 still underway, there's very little news about Knives Out 3.

It's no surprise that Netflix bought the rights to both films, though. While it remains the biggest streaming platform worldwide, it’s facing stiff competition from the likes of Disney Plus and HBO Max. Both those platforms have an edge when it comes to franchise movies. Disney boasts massive names such as Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars, while HBO Max has fanboy favorites such as the Snyder Cut and Godzilla vs Kong.

Netflix’s own attempts at launching movie franchises have largely fallen flat in recent years. However, the Chris Helmworth vehicle Extraction did prove successful and is primed for a sequel of its own.

It’s currently unknown whether Netflix will opt to give these Knives Out sequels a theatrical release alongside making them available for streaming.