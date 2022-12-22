How to watch Die Hard for Christmas

You want to watch Die Hard on Christmas? Of course you do. The question of "is Die Hard a Christmas movie?" swings around so often that it always inspires us to figure out how to stream Die Hard these days. You can rarely depend on any movie to sit in one location, so we always hunt around for it.

And with all of the ways to watch it, there won't be a fly in your ointment, Hans. Nor a monkey in your wrench. These annual visits to Nakatomi Plaza are always easy to accomplish, and we're not one to turn down such an invitation.

So, hit play on the trailer below to get yourself excited to watch Die Hard (again), and find out how to watch Die Hard in your part of the world. You might even be surprised by where the world outside of America watches this action-packed movie.

How to watch Die Hard online in the US

Die Hard is streaming as a part of the Starz (opens in new tab) subscription service. Starz currently starts at $3 per month (opens in new tab) for the first three months. Do not confuse Starz with the Disney Plus Star Channel (we've gotten emails from people who have).

You can also rent or purchase Die Hard digitally via Amazon (opens in new tab), Apple (opens in new tab), YouTube (opens in new tab) and other video-on-demand services.

Want to own a physical copy, to reduce compression of your video? The 30th Anniversary 4K release of Die Hard is $13.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab) right now. That's 44% off.

(opens in new tab) Starz (opens in new tab) features plenty of titles aside from Die Hard, with plenty of original programming. It's most notable addition is Spider-Man: No Way Home.

How to watch Die Hard online in Canada, the UK and Australia

Yippie-kay-yay ... mamma mia! Die Hard is actually, believe it or not, on Disney Plus (opens in new tab) internationally.

Weird, right?

Disney Plus in Canada costs CA$11.99 per month (or CA$119.99 per year). In Australia it's AU$13.99 per month (or AU$139.99 per year). And it's £7.99 per month (or £79.90 per year) in the United Kingdom.

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus (opens in new tab) gives you access to the entire Disney vault of classics like Frozen, The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast as well as newer hits like The Mandalorian, Loki and more. And, yes, internationally, it does have a lot of not-PG stuff you might not expect.

How to watch Die Hard online from anywhere on Earth

While Disney Plus and Starz are available in many countries around the world, they're not everywhere. If you are in a region without access to one or both, you don't have to buy Die Hard again. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

(opens in new tab) Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the US and want to view a UK service, you'd select UK. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Amazon Prime Video or other streaming services and tune in.