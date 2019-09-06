Killer Deal: Take $80 Off Asus ROG Gaming Router

The Asus ROG Rapture GT-AC5300 is a premium, tri-band router for gamers. It packs lots of gamer-friendly features, generous I/O ports, and best of all — it's now on sale.

Currently, Amazon has the Asus ROG Rapture GT-AC5300 Gaming Router for $269.99. That's $80 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this router.

Asus ROG Rapture GT-AC5300: was $349 now $269 @ Amazon

The ROG Rapture GT-AC5300 gaming router optimizes network traffic and connectivity speeds. This tri-band (dual 5GHz, single 2.4GHz) Wi-Fi router has a maximum throughput of 5334 Mbps and covers up to 5,000 sq. ft. At $269, it's at its lowest price ever. Walmart offers the same price in limited quantities.View Deal

The ROG Rapture GT-AC5300 is a 4x4 tri-band 802.11ac router that sports a 1.8GHz quad-core CPU, 1GB of RAM, and 256MB of flash memory. The router lets you optimize network traffic for lag-free gaming.

With eight antennas and a coverage of up to 5,000 square feet, the Rapture GT-AC5300 can eliminate dead zones within your home. Built in connectivity options include WAN, eight LAN, and two USB 3.0 ports.

The router also packs Game IPS (Intrusion Prevention System). In an age where online networks are often subject to external attacks, the Game IPS is a fortress that stops threats before they reach you.

What's more, the ROG Rapture GT-AC5300 features VPN Fusion, a feature that lets you use a VPN service alongside a traditional internet connection simultaneously.

If you're a hardcore gamer who wants fast, long range, and secure Wi-Fi performance, the Asus ROG Rapture GT-AC5300 is worth considering.