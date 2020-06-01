iPhone 13 could miss this major camera upgrade

Apple's iPhone 13 might not be the major upgrade some are expecting when it arrives in 2021. A recent leak has hinted at a significant change to the phone's camera setup for next year, but now popular Apple tipsters have called that into question.

Jon Prosser has come out to claim that what we thought about the iPhone 13 isn't correct. His tweet is in response to a MacRumors story based on a tweet by leaker choco_bit, which claimed it had the designs for the phone's rear camera block. We already knew that reliable leaker OnLeaks had a dim view of this leak, but Prosser's statement continues to make it look less reliable.

So yeah, um, this is not real. Layout for 13 (12S) will be the same as iPhone 12. https://t.co/1yIfP2QyzTMay 29, 2020

The claims by choco_bit showed there would be five sensors on the back of the iPhone 13. The array would consist of upgraded versions of the main, ultrawide and telephoto cameras found on the iPhone 11 Pro, the LiDAR sensor found on the new iPad Pro, and an anamorphic camera for recording video at different aspect ratios.

Prosser himself has teased that he has information on the iPhone 13. This is why it's interesting that he's weighed in to make his own claim. He says the iPhone 13 will look like the iPhone 12, which has been widely rumored to use a similar square camera bump to the iPhone 11 series. So perhaps we won't see this fifth camera after all, or the numerous other upgrades to resolution and magnification described by the original choco_bit tweet.

It's also worth noting that Prosser calls the iPhone 13 the "12S" in his tweet. Apple has historically made major changes to its phones every two years, with the in-between years seeing an 'S' model launch with minor upgrades. While it looks like we're skipping the iPhone 11S this year due to the large number of changes that have been rumored, perhaps we're due to go back to Apple's slower-paced upgrade schedule in 2021.

So while it's still very uncertain what the iPhone 13 (or 12S) will be like, we've seen plenty of rumors and leaks for the iPhone 12. When the phone emerges in September, look out for four different models in three sizes, all of which will feature OLED displays, 5G connectivity and a new A14 chipset.

On the iPhone 12 Pro, the rumors point to the addition of a LiDAR sensor along with the main/ultrawide/telephoto combination we saw on the iPhone 11 Pro, and potentially a 120Hz refresh rate for their displays.