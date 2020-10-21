iPhone 13 could come with a MagSafe charger — here's why

The iPhone 13 could be getting a bundled MagSafe wireless charger when it ships next year, even though Apple has made a big deal this year of removing the charger from the iPhone 12's box.

Max Weinbach discussed the possibility on Twitter, although he noted that it was only a rumor. We know from previous rumors that Apple has begun discussing its plans for next year's iPhone, but nothing is set in stone yet.

It's debatable whether Apple's stated aim of reducing electronic waste is worth the inconvenience it will cause users who don't already have USB-C chargers. Nonetheless, the iPhone 12 has only a USB-C to Lightning cable in its box.

It would leave more room in the box itself and the would further help them save money because MagSafe obviously cost more than lightning.October 20, 2020

As Weinbach suggests, this decision could also be a plan on Apple's part to get its users more familiar with wireless charging in preparation for next year's supposedly portless iPhone. Apple has focussed heavily on MagSafe in its announcement of the iPhone 12 lineup, so if it can get its users to buy MagSafe chargers, or at least become familiar with them, eliminating the Lightning port next year would go a lot smoother.

As for bundling in a wireless charger in the box, It would be strange to see Apple reverse course and start providing more accessories for free. Equally, it could mean a rise in iPhone prices, something Apple has been trying to avoid for some time. Since you pay $39 for MagSafe and $19 for a standard charger from the Apple Store, an included MagSafe charger could easily mean a few extra bucks added onto the iPhone 13's sticker price.

There could be some green thinking behind this idea though, since MagSafe works with other phones too, unlike the proprietary Lightning connector. While you won't be able to use the same magnetic fastening to guarantee perfect placement, it'll still provide wireless power to any Qi-compatible devices should you need it.

The iPhone 13 is around a year away, with September likely being the month it'll launch based on previous years. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro just went on pre-order, but the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max won't become available until early November. But no matter which version you order, none of them come with chargers or wired EarPods bundled into the box, so dig out your old accessories or remember to add some onto your order.