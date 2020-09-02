iPhone 12 video shows off new design — but there's a big catch

The iPhone 12 and its retail packaging may have been revealed in a new video leak, but we're not totally sold on it.

The video, captured from Chinese video sharing site BiliBili, was shared by Sparrows News (via GSMArena), an Indian outlet with little recognition in the world of Apple leaks.

The video, linked below, is a short clip of someone turning the iPhone around in their hands, showing us all sides except the bottom edge. Its display is on, with the phone still in its initial set-up phase, meaning that this isn't a simple dummy like other iPhone 12 leaks we've seen.

Previous rumors have said the most obvious change to the iPhone 12 from the iPhone 11 will be its flat sides, which the video does show. The other big physical difference will be the new sizes, offering four models of iPhone measuring either 5.4 inches, 6.1 inches or 6.7 inches across. It's hard to figure out exactly what size this handset is, but we'd guess it's either a 6.1- or 6.7-inch model.

A smaller notch was rumored, meaning you'll get a bit more display space while still enjoying the convenient security of Face ID. There doesn't look to be any sign of that here, although it could be a more subtle change than we've been hoping for.

In the background you can see the box, which looks identical to the iPhone 11 Pro's packaging. Apple usually makes a few changes to the packaging of its phones between generations, but it's possible to see this older packaging as a method of disguising the phone while in transit, rather than conclusive proof of this leak being fake.

Where any thought of this being a genuine iPhone 12 falls apart is looking at the rear camera array. If this is meant to be the standard iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Max, we'd expect two sensors, while this has three. But if this is instead the iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12 Pro Max, then we'd expect to see the three cameras the iPhone 11 Pro has plus a LiDAR depth sensor for a total of four sensors. But this video doesn't show that either.

Since this device seems to be working like a normal iPhone, it's hard to dismiss this as a dummy. However, what it shows contradicts the leaks we've heard from multiple established sources that we're inclined to believe over this video.

Whatever the truth may be, we'll find out within a month or two at Apple's impending iPhone 12 release event. It will be here that we should see Apple confirm the four new models, all using OLED displays, A14 chipsets and the option for 5G connectivity.