Whoops! Apple lists iPhone 12 September 10 event — then deletes it

After posting an event test on YouTube that hinted that the iPhone 12 could be revealed on September 10, Apple quickly pulled the test feed, which suggests the date may be wrong.

9to5Mac reported that several of its readers claim to have seen a test feed pop up on Apple's YouTube channel. The screen cap showed a date in European format — day, month, year — that pointed to an upcoming broadcast in early September. The natural conclusion? That's the day Apple was planning to take the wraps off its new iPhones, as well as other devices.

There's just one problem with that rumored September 10 date. It really doesn't fit in with Apple's way of doing things.

@9to5mac Just popped up on my YouTube sub page, Apple Event on Sept 10th pic.twitter.com/nbsunVF0wZAugust 20, 2020

Apple events are typically held on Tuesdays, with some exceptions. (If the preceding Monday is a holiday, Apple will sometimes shift to a Wednesday launch event and on one occasion, Apple avoided holding a Tuesday launch event so that it wouldn't fall on the same day commemorating the September 11, 2001 terror attacks in the U.S.) This year, September 10 is a Thursday — not a great time for launching new products, given people and a lot of the media are gearing up for the weekend, not gadget news, so Apple won't have a captive audience.

Another sign that the September 10 date that flashed up in today's YouTube test might just be a placeholder: Last year's iPhone 11 launch was also held on September 10. Either Apple really loves that date, or it's just a holdover from last year.

The fact that Apple then pulled the listing fro YouTube lends credence that the date isn't correct. If it was correct, it would seem odd for Apple to take it down, as it would serve as a good promotion for the upcoming event.

Then again, this is going to be an unusual iPhone launch for Apple, which could hold its iPhone 12 reveal in September, but wait a month to actually ship the phone. Apple has already confirmed that new iPhones won't be shipping in September , suggesting an October release for at least some of the four models being planned. The iPhone 12 Pro models might ship even later, according to recent rumors.

Rumors point to Apple releasing four new iPhone 12 models: a 5.4-inch iPhone 12, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. The regular iPhone 12 handsets should get 5G, Apple's powerful new A14 Bionic chip and two rear cameras, while the iPhone 12 Pro handsets are expected to feature a third telephoto camera plus a LiDAR sensor.

The iPhone 12 isn't the only product Apple plans to release this fall. Rumors point to Apple releasing ARM MacBooks sometime this year with Apple Silicon — possibly the MacBook and MacBook Air — as well as the Apple Watch 6. Apple could also roll out its long-anticipated AirTags for keeping track of items like keys, and a growing number of Apple watchers expect the company to revive AirPower wireless charging pad that was scrapped last year.

Rumored dates for Apple's launch event have been all over the map, with different sources floating dates throughout September and early October. Perhaps this YouTube tip from Apple will add more clarity — or confusion — about the company's iPhone 12 plans.