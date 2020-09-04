Iceland vs. England live stream: How to watch Nations League soccer

Iceland vs. England start time and channels The Iceland vs. England match gets underway at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT on Saturday (Sept. 5). ABC will air the match in the US, while UK viewers can watch on Sky Sports.

International soccer returns with Iceland vs. England live streams tomorrow, taking place after a long COVID-19-enforced layoff. What better way to open the Nations League play?

The Nations League is soccer's attempt to generate interest in what otherwise would be meaningless friendlies between teams preparing for major international competitions. England, which made it to the final four of the inaugural Nations League tournament, finds itself in a group with Iceland, Denmark and Belgium. The countries play each other twice, and the team with the best record in the group advances.

Iceland vs. England is the first match for both teams in this installment of the Nations League and a rematch of when the two teams faced each other in the knockout stages of gthe 2016 European Championship. If you've missed international soccer during the coronavirus pandemic, this is your chance to see how England's team is shaping up in advance of next summer's Euros.

Here's a round-up of where you can find an Iceland vs. England live stream, as well as tips for using a VPN to track down a broadcast of the match if it's not available in your area.

How can I use a VPN to watch Iceland vs. England?

If you can't find a local broadcast of the Iceland vs. England match, a virtual private network, or VPN, can come to your rescue. A VPN can mask your location, making it seem as if you're surfing the web from elsewhere in the world. That way, you can find an Iceland vs. England live stream that might not otherwise be available in your area.

We've tested many different options, and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN. Based on our testing, ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

ExpressVPN: We think the speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Iceland vs. England live streams in the U.S.

Good news for U.S.-based fans of either the Iceland or England national teams — this Nations League match is airing on ABC. That means you don't need a cable subscription if you want to watch the Iceland vs. England match on TV.

However, if you're hoping to live stream the match on a phone, tablet, computer or other device, you may be out of luck, as ABC streams its sports coverage through ESPN. To watch a live stream of Iceland vs. England on ESPN.com or the ESPN app (Android, iOS), you need to sign in with a cable or satellite TV provider. That freezes our cord cutters.

Signing up for streaming TV subscription can get around that, as ESPN lets you sign in with log-in credentials from those services. Sling TV is your cheapest option at $30 a month.

Sling TV: ESPN and its assorted channels are included in Sling's Orange package of channels. Sling's services includes a cloud DVR feature that lets you record up to 10 hours of programming to watch later.View Deal

Iceland vs. England live streams in the UK

Sky Sports carries the Iceland vs. England match in the UK, with coverage beginning at 4:30 p.m. BST. (The actual match kicks off at 5 p.m.) If you don't subscribe to Sky Sports, a day pass through Now TV costs £9.99.

Iceland vs. England live streams in Canada

If you don't live in a part of Canada that features ABC, you can always turn to UEFA's website for Iceland vs. England. The European governing body says the match will be available at UEFA.TV for Canadian fans.

Iceland vs. England live streams in other regions

Here's a sampling of where you watch Iceland vs. England in other parts of the world.

Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Brazil: Esporte Interativo Plus, TNT Brazil, TNT Go

Esporte Interativo Plus, TNT Brazil, TNT Go British Virgin Islands: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean France: Free, Molotov, L'Equipe Web, L'Equipe

Free, Molotov, L'Equipe Web, L'Equipe Germany: DAZN

DAZN Iceland: Stöð 2 Sport

Stöð 2 Sport India: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD Indonesia: mola.tv, Mola TV, Mola TV App

mola.tv, Mola TV, Mola TV App Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Virgin Media Two, Virgin TV Go, Sky Sports Football

SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Virgin Media Two, Virgin TV Go, Sky Sports Football Israel: Sport 1

Sport 1 Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand Puerto Rico: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

For more regions, visit LiveSoccerTV.com.