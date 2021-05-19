Hurry! This 75-inch tv deal just dropped to $899

Memorial Day sales are right around the corner, which means that the biggest e-tailers are already offering some of their best sales. If you're on the lookout for a new big-screen TV, we've just spotted an epic one-day offer from Best Buy that you don't want to miss out on.

Today only, Best Buy has the LG 75-inch UN8500 4K TV on sale for $899. That's $230 off its original price, making it one of the best Memorial Day TV sales we've seen so far. Hurry though, as stocks are limited and the countdown for the active offer is going to be over before you know it.

LG 75" 4K Smart TV: was $1,129 now $899 @ Best Buy

This powerful TV features a sharp and colorful 75-inch 120Hz 4K Ultra HD LED display with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built in. Add in HDR10 and HLG support, and this TV provides one of the most immersive experiences available. View Deal

The LG UN8500 Series 4K TV makes a perfect choice for those seeking a big-screen TV sans the out-of-this-world prices. This particular model delivers stunning visuals with its massive 75-inch display, allowing you to enjoy your favorite shows, movies, and sports in its full 4K glory.

With its powerful α7 Gen 3 Processor and active HDR and HLG support, you'll be able to watch your favorite movies and stream all the best Netflix shows in top-quality. The TV also features Double Step Noise Reduction and Dolby Atmos, which should offer better audio than your standard TV.

This LG TV makes using all of the best streaming services easier than ever. Featuring apps like Disney Plus, Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime, you'll be pretty much torn between the wide selection of entertainment.

This Smart TV also effortlessly allows you to use the already built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. And with the enabled voice control, you can forget about your remote control and navigate through your new LG TV using just the sound of your voice.

With this TV deal, you'll get one of the best 4K TVs available. Looking for more deals? Follow our best TV deals coverage for the latest discounts on TVs of all sizes.