Jabra Elite 65t is $99 and way cheaper than AirPods for Presidents' Day sale

Headphones deals have been on fire since the start of the month, but now that Presidents' Day sales are in full effect, retailers are offering yet another wave of discounts. This time around, one of our favorite earbuds are on sale.

Currently, Amazon has the Jabra Elite 65t earbuds on sale for $99.99. That's $50 off and just $10 shy of their all-time price low, which we briefly saw over the holidays.

Jabra Elite 65t Wireless Earbuds: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

The Jabra Elite 65t are top-tier wireless earbuds that have been marked down to an unbeatable price for Presidents' Day. They produce clean, dynamic sound, have great call quality, and offer five hours of playtime on a single charge (15 hours via charging case).View Deal

With voice assistant support and a built-in mic, the Elite 65t wireless earbuds are great for listening to music and taking calls.

In our Jabra Elite 65t Wireless Earbuds review, we loved their stylish and comfortable design, as well as their great audio quality. These earbuds also wowed us with their excellent call quality and 5-hour battery life per charge (15 hours with charging case). We gave them a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and awarded them an Editor's Choice award for their overall performance.

In real-world testing, our reviewer comfortably wore the Elite 65ts for more than 2 hours. The buds' silicon ear tips created a secure seal and muffled out most ambient noise.

Yes, there are newer Jabra Elite Active 75t Earbuds, but those will cost you about $180, which makes the Elite 65t an absolute killer deal.