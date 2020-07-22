How to watch Verzus: Snoop Dogg vs DMX battle on Instagram Live and Apple Music, start time

Verzuz: Snoop Dogg vs DMX start time The Snoop Dogg vs DMX Verzuz starts at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET tomorrow (July 22).

Tomorrow night, we watch Verzuz: Snoop Dogg vs DMX, one of the biggest battle's in the series so far (even though it appears a bit lopsided). Yes, the Doggfather is streaming in from the west to challenge Yonkers' hardest lyricist for the claim to the internet throne.

What is Verzuz? When does the big battle go down? How can you watch online? We've got the answers to all these questions, and a couple of predictions.

This duel comes a short while after Ludacris waxed Nelly and his bad internet connection in a battle that almost got called off. For those unfamiliar with Verzuz, these shows are like DJ battles, where each superstar plays one of their hits, and the public reacts and decides (in the comments and on social media) who won.

We'll get to the numbers below, but our money is on Snoop Dogg to reign over DMX. Longevity and success, mixed with the public's love for Snoop, almost seem like an unfair mountain for DMX to climb.

How to watch Verzuz: Snoop Dogg vs DMX on Instagram

You've got a wide array of options, but the easiest (probably) is to open Snoop Dogg or DMX's Instagram pages, and tap on the big LIVE button. Do not go to Verzuz's Instagram page, as they tend to direct folks to the rappers individual pages.

Want to watch on a bigger screen? Open those pages in your web browser and not your phone, and follow the same instructions.

How to watch Verzuz: Snoop Dogg vs DMX on Apple Music

Yes, for the first time we've got an alternative way to watch Verzuz. Apple Music and Beats 1 will have the event live alongside Instagram Live. Apple will also host the battle as an on-demand stream. Apple Music's Verzuz Cheat Sheet Playlist: Snoop Dogg vs DMX should get you ready if you're unfamiliar with their deep cuts.

Apple Music doesn't have a link for the stream at the time of publishing, but we expect Verzuz: Snoop Dogg vs DMX to be promoted heavily throughout the app tomorrow night.

Verzuz: Snoop Dogg vs DMX preview

This duel feels heavily weighted in Snoop's corner. The D-O-double-G has — not counting songs where he appeared as a guest — 5 singles that went gold, 4 that went platinum, 1 that went double platinum and 2 that went quadruple platinum. By comparison, DMX has 2 gold and 1 platinum, and a career that hasn't been going as long.

Sure, Earl could pull out some great songs, but when these contests are measured by who dropped the better banger, this feels like Snoop's Verzuz to lose.