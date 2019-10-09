How to Watch The NLDS Game 5: Live Stream Dodgers vs. Nationals

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals are facing off for Game 5 of the National League Division Series. The Dodgers were 2-0 on the Nationals in the best-of-5 series, but the D.C. squad fought back to tie things up. The winner of Game 5 will advance to the National League Championship Series and be one step closer to the World Series title. With this much at stake, you won't want to miss an inning of the action. Here's how to live stream the Dodgers vs. Nationals game 5 of this NLDS play.

Game 5 of the NLDS is the best sports outing on tonight, and you don't have to miss a minute, even if you're nowhere near a TV set when the game gets underway. Here are all your streaming options to watch the Nationals take on the Dodgers in the latter's home in LA.

NLDS Game 5: Dodgers vs. Nationals start time and channel First pitch of the NLDS Game 5 was at 8:37 p.m. ET/5:37 p.m. PT tonight. TBS is airing the game, so if you have a cable provider, you're all set. If you're in Canada, you can catch the game on Sportsnet, while BT Sport 1 will pick up coverage in the U.K. for those folks outside the U.S. who want to catch the game.

How can I use a VPN to watch Dodgers vs. Nationals in Game 5 of the NLDS?

Out of the country when Game 5 gets underway? Not to worry — a virtual private network, or VPN, can make it seem as if you're surfing the internet at home, even if you're some ways away. With a VPN, you can access the same services you would be able to at home, including any live streaming options for the October MLB games.

We tested many different offerings, and our pick for the best overall VPN is ExpressVPN. In our testing, it had the best mix of performance and customer service, and the price is pretty attractive, too, especially if you're able to sign up for extended service. But you've got other VPN options as well — here are our top picks.

ExpressVPN: ExpressVPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries so you'll be able to find a connection most of the time. You'll also get reliable customer service from ExpressVPN if you run into any trouble. One month of ExpressVPN costs $12.95, but you can lower that to $6.67 a month if you opt for a year of service; ExpressVPN will throw in three additional months for free. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

NordVPN: Go with NordVPN if you value privacy, as the service uses 2084-bit encryption. It also works well with streaming services — handy if you want to catch a college football game. NordVPN costs $11.95 per month, you can cut that down to $2.99 per month if you sign up for a multi-year service plan.

How can I live stream Dodgers vs. Nationals in Game 5 of the NLDS?

If you've got a cable subscription, you can head to the TBS Sports website or the CBS Sports app (Android, iOS) on your smartphone or tablet. Either option will carry a live stream of the baseball game, so you'll be able to watch the action even if you're not near a television set. You will need to sign in with login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider, so if you've cut the cord on cable, you'll need to consider different streaming offerings.

How can I live stream Dodgers vs. Nationals in NLDS Game 5 without a cable subscription?

Signing up for a streaming service is one way to beat the high cost of cable and still enjoy live sports. You can watch channels that regularly air games through most popular streaming providers.

Here's a list of the streaming services where you're able to catch NDLS Game 5.

