Live Stream Yankees vs. Astros: How to Watch ALCS Game 6

With the New York Yankees forcing a return trip to Houston for Game 6 of the American League Championship Series (ALCS), the Houston Astros still find themselves one win away from a World Series berth. Can the Astros close out the series, or do the Yankees have it in them to force a do-or-die Game 7? You can find out tonight (Oct. 19), as Game 6 gets underway, with multiple ways to catch every moment of baseball playoff action.

Here's a look at how to watch the ALCS between New York and Houston, even if you've given up your cable subscription. And we've also got tips on using a VPN service if you're traveling when the Yankees take on the Astros for the American League pennant.

When can I watch the American League Championship Series between the Yankees and Astros?

The ALCS got underway a week ago, but unlike the NLCS, which the Washington Nationals wrapped up in four games, this series has been extended, with Houston holding a three games to two edge in the best-of-seven series.

That brings us to tonight's Game 6, which gets underway at 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT from Houston. The game airs on FS1, Fox's sports cable channel, which is slated to carry the rest of the series.

Should the Yankees win and force a Game 7, it will be played tomorrow (Oct. 20) at 7:38 p.m. ET.

Game 1: New York 7, Houston 0

New York 7, Houston 0 Game 2: Houston 3, New York 2

Houston 3, New York 2 Game 3: Houston 4, New York 1

Houston 4, New York 1 Game 4: Houston 8, New York 3

Houston 8, New York 3 Game 5: New York 4, Houston 1

New York 4, Houston 1 Game 6: Saturday, Oct. 19 at 8:08 p.m. ET on FS1

Saturday, Oct. 19 at 8:08 p.m. ET on FS1 Game 7: Sunday, Oct. 20 at 7:38 p.m. ET on FS1 (if necessary)

How can I use a VPN to watch the American League Championship Series between the Yankees and Astros?

If you're traveling during the ALCS, don't worry about missing any of the Yankees vs. Astros games. Using a virtual private network, or VPN, lets you surf the web as if you were back at home, so you have access to the same streaming services you would normally be able to use.

We've tested lots of services, and we think ExpressVPN is the best overall VPN. It's able to access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries, so finding a connection is never a problem. But you've got other VPN choices, too. Here's a closer look at some of our favorites.

ExpressVPN: In our testing, ExpressVPN offered good performance and outstanding customer service. This is the service to go with when you want a reliable VPN. One month of ExpressVPN costs $12.95, but you can lower that to $6.67 a month if you opt for a year of service; ExpressVPN will throw in three additional months for free. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

View Deal

NordVPN: If privacy is what matters to you, consider NordVPN. It uses 2084-bit encryption, and we've found that it works well with streaming services. NordVPN costs $11.95 per month, you can cut that down to $2.99 per month if you sign up for a multi-year service plan.View Deal

IPVanish: You can connect up to 10 devices at once when you opt for IPVanish, making it a good option for when you're traveling. A special offer cuts the monthly rate to $7.50 and you can save even more by opting for a longer plan.View Deal

How can I watch a live stream of the American League Championship Series between the Yankees and Astros?

The Fox Sports Go website live streams all of Fox's sports coverage, so you'll find the ALCS streaming over the web. Fox also offers a mobile app (Android, iOS) which can stream the games to your smartphone if you're nowhere near a TV set.

The catch is to use Fox's streaming options, you need to provide the login credentials for your cable or satellite TV provider. If you've dropped your cable service, you can't use Fox Sports Go on the web or on your mobile device.

MLB.TV offers a $25 postseason package to stream the remaining playoff games, including the Yankees-Astros series, and as a bonus, you'll also get the right to stream spring training games in the buildup to the 2020 Major League Baseball season. But again, MLB.TV requires you to sign in with your cable provider, so this isn't a good option for cord cutters.

How can I watch the American League Championship Series between the Yankees and Astros without a cable subscription?

You're not totally shut out of live-streaming the ALCS if you've given up on cable. But you will need to sign up with a subscription streaming service — ideally one that includes FS1 so you can watch all the Yankees-Astros games taking place over the next week. The good news is that in many cases, these subscription steaming services cost less than a cable TV package, as long as you pick the right service.

Here are the streaming services to consider if you're looking to watch the Yankees vs. Astros.

AT&T Now: Formerly known as DirecTV Now, the $50-a-month basic package should cover you if you're looking for Fox and FS1.View Deal

Fubo.TV: This sports-oriented streaming service includes Fox and FS1 in its $55-a-month service, and you get a cloud DVR feature to record the Yankees-Astros game if you can't watch it live.View Deal

Hulu + Live TV: Hulu's live TV streaming tiers costs $45 a month and includes the necessary Fox channels, plus a cloud DVR feature for recording programs to watch later.View Deal

Playstation Vue: The cheapest tier Playstation offers for its streaming service — the $50-a-month Access package — includes Fox and FS1.View Deal

Sling.TV: Sling is the cheapest service at $25 a month, and a current promotion lets you knock down the cost of your first month of service to $15. Its Blue package of channels includes FS1.View Deal

YouTube TV: Both Fox and FS1 are included in the 70-plus channels available on YouTube TV for $50 a month. You also get a cloud DVR feature.View Deal

What to watch for in the Yankees-Astros series

Because the Astros had the better regular season record, they started the series with home field advantage in this series, hosting the first two games as well as Games 6 and 7 if those prove to be necessary. The Yankees are hosting tonight's game, the last of three straight being played in the Bronx.

The series features a pair of American League MVP candidates in the Astros' Alex Bregman and the Yankees' DJ LeMahieu (at least in a world where Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels doesn't win the award again). But so far, the stars of the series have been Gleyber Torres, the Yankees second baseman who went 3-for-5 and drove in five runs in the first game, and Houston's Carlos Correa, who won Game 2 with a walk-off home run in extra innings and added a three-run shot in Game 4. Astros ace Gerrit Cole was the big star of Game 3. As for Game 5, all the scoring took place in the first inning, with the Yankees using their four-run outburst to hold off Houston.

It will be a battle of bullpens in Game 6 as both the Yankees and Astros hold back their best pitchers for a potential Game 7. Chad Green starts for New York, while Brad Peacock gets the nod for Houston.

The winner of this series plays the Washington Nationals in the World Series starting on Tuesday, Oct. 22. The Nationals swept the St. Louis Cardinals in the NLCS.