Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro prices just tipped — and it’s good news

There’s some good news for anyone hoping to get their hands on the Google Pixel 6, because the U.S. pricing just possibly leaked. And boy are we happy to see numbers this small.

According to Twitter leaker Yogesh Brar, the Pixel 6 is going to start at just $749. That’s not a small amount, but it’s still cheaper than the $799 iPhone 13. Meanwhile the Pixel 6 Pro may be pricier, with a $1,049 or $1,099 price tag. The iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $1,099.

Considering the Pixel 5 price started at $699 when it launched last year, this new rumor means we’re looking at a $50 price increase. Which isn’t a huge amount to pay, considering how uninspiring the Pixel 5 was compared to all the Pixel 6 rumors doing the rounds.

So I got $749 for the Pixel 6 base model from my sources while the Pixel 6 Pro could be $1049/1099.September 29, 2021 See more

That price is also roughly the same as the Pixel 6’s rumored European price. It has been rumored that the phone will cost €649, which converts to $750. Likewise, the €899 price rumored for the Pixel 6 Pro works out at $1,040, which isn’t far off Yogesh’s price speculation for the Pixel 6 Pro.

It’s not clear who Yogesh’s source is, or whether their information is true or not. While the Pixel 6 series is likely to cost quite a lot, no matter what happens, it seems like we might not have to pay an absurd amount to pick up one of Google’s latest flagships.

So far the rumors claim that the Pixel 6 will pack in a 6.4-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate, 8GB of AM and a 4,614 mAh battery. There's also a dual-lens rear camera with 50MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lenses and an 8MP selfie cam.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 6 Pro is said to feature a larger 6.71 inch display with 120Hz refresh rate, 12GB of RAM, a 5,000 mAh battery, a 12MP selfie cam, up to 512GB of storage, and a triple lens rear camera — complete with 50MP main, 48MP telephoto, and 12MP ultra wide lenses.

Both phones are also coming with Google’s first in-house chipset, called Tensor. Not only does this give Google the opportunity to better optimize the performance of the chips on its phones, the way Apple does, it’s also been built to enhance AI and machine learning capabilities for computational photography.

The current rumor is that Google plans to launch the Pixel 6 series on October 19, with release date of October 27. If that’s the case, we have just a few short weeks to find out exactly what Google has planned for us.