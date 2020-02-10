Galaxy Z Flip unveiled in Samsung Oscar ad

If you were watching the 2020 Oscars tonight (Feb. 9), you just got a glimpse of Samsung's next foldable phone. During the annual movie awards show, Samsung aired an ad showing off the Galaxy Z Flip as a teaser for this Tuesday's Galaxy Unpacked event.

Here’s a full look at the Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip teaser, aired during the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/k3OYM3NuwOFebruary 10, 2020

It's only a 30-second spot, and no specs are revealed, but the visuals from Samsung's foldable phone ad confirm many of the Galaxy Z Flip rumors we've been hearing. Specifically, the Z Flip is a flip phone that opens up to reveal a full screen, much like Motorola's Razr, which went on sale last week.

In addition to that interior screen — the rumors say it's a 6.7-inch OLED display with an ultra-thin glass layer — the ad also showcases a small screen on the outer cover. That display is only big enough to show the time and incoming calls.

Like any ad, Samsung's Z Flip spot is meant to put the handset's best foot forward. That means you won't see a crease in the middle of the external display like the one that appears in Z Flip images sent to Engadget by a tipster. That's an issue that also appeared in Samsung's last foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Fold.

The ad doesn't talk up any of the Galaxy Z Flip's other features or indicate what its price will be. Reportedly, Samsung will sell the flip phone for $1,400, which undercuts the price of the $1,500 Razr.

All Samsung's ad makes certain is that we'll see the Galaxy Z Flip at the Feb. 11 Galaxy Unpacked event, where Samsung is also likely to showcase its new Galaxy S20 line of flagship phones. We'll be at the event in San Francisco, and you can also follow Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked live stream to see what else gets announced.