Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Plus helps you find your lost stuff in AR — how it works

Apple's AirTags are rumored to be delayed — again — but Samsung's advanced product finder is launching next week. The new $39 Galaxy SmartTag Plus packs both Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and ultra-wideband (UWB) to help you find all sorts of lost items, and it goes on sale April 16.

The best part? The SmartTag Plus leverages augmented reality to guide you towards missing items using your smartphone's camera live view; no more having to rely on mere beeps as clues. This could vault the SmartTag Plus to the top of our best key finders list.

According to Samsung's press release, the SmartTag Plus can be attached to all sorts of items, including keychains, wallets or backpacks. And you can then locate those items using the SmartThings Find service on your Galaxy phone.

Note that in order to use the AR Finder technology, your smartphone will need to be equipped with UWB. Devices with that tech include the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra, as well as the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 2.

The AR Finder app will guide you to your lost item via an intuitive interface on your phone, complete with arrows, and as you get closer to the SmartTag Plus' location, you can choose to have the tag emit a loud ring.

If the item you're looking for isn't nearby, you'll be able to locate tagged items on a map. You can even help others find their lost tags or devices should you choose to opt in via the SmartThings app.

The Galaxy SmartTag Plus has some other tricks up its sleeve. For example, you can set it up so that clicking a button on the tag turns on a light when you're away from home. And there are other functions you can program.

We look forward to putting the SmartTag Plus to the test. Stay tuned for our full review.